Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Third specialist COVID clinic opens on Coast

Kirstin Payne
by and Kirstin Payne
18th May 2020 10:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A SPECIALIST respiratory clinic to treat those with coronavirus or coronavirus-like symptoms will open on the Gold Coast today.

Only the third rapid response unit on the Coast, the new Hope Island clinic was established to reduce the burden on emergency departments and other GP clinics while also reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19 across the community.

The other clinics in Burleigh Waters and Upper Coomera opened last month, with an additional clinic for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island residents to be launched at Nerang.

Coronavirus clinic at Gold Coast University Hospital.
Coronavirus clinic at Gold Coast University Hospital.

 

Gold Coast Primary Health Network Board Chair, Dr Roger Halliwell, said because low numbers of the virus were being detected, testing was even more important to pick up any new cases and stop any potential spread.

The clinics are among the hundred 100 GP-led respiratory clinics that have been opened across the country as part of the Federal Government's $2.4 billion health response to COVID-19.

The new clinic is at 10 Santa Barbara Rd, Hope Island.

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as Third specialist COVID clinic opens on Coast

coronavirus covid-19 covid specialist clinic gold coast second wave

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RED ZONES: The towns most at risk during COVID-19 outbreak

        premium_icon RED ZONES: The towns most at risk during COVID-19 outbreak

        News WHICH Northern Rivers towns have been deemed COVID-19 ‘red zones’ according to recent UNSW research?

        A REMARKABLE RESCUE: ’They’ve been given up for dead’

        premium_icon A REMARKABLE RESCUE: ’They’ve been given up for dead’

        News Ballina an’s curiosity led to the most remarkable discovery

        Crashes, dead koalas, abuse on ‘awful’ stretch of road

        premium_icon Crashes, dead koalas, abuse on ‘awful’ stretch of road

        News Resident says this section of Bruxner Highway needs urgent attention

        Locals warned of puppy selling scammers

        premium_icon Locals warned of puppy selling scammers

        News TWEED BYRON police warn locals to watch out for ‘puppy scammers’