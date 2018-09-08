Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
He was remanded in custody, with a committal mention scheduled for November 6.
He was remanded in custody, with a committal mention scheduled for November 6.
Crime

Third man charged over fatal shooting

by Staff writers
8th Sep 2018 12:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A THIRD man has been charged over the fatal shooting of a man north of Brisbane.

The 25-year-old Deception Bay man was arrested at a motel in Kallangur on Friday and was later charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Clinton “Rocky” Pollock.
Clinton “Rocky” Pollock.

Police alleged he drove a vehicle from the scene of where Clinton "Rocky" Pollock was fatally shot in the chest, on Thompson St, Deception Bay, on Sunday night.

Two other men have also been charged in relation to Mr Pollock's death.

Scarborough man Zachary James Hall, 28, and Justin Josh Meale, 26, of Rothwell, have both been charged with murder.

Hall did not appear in the Redcliffe Magistrates Court on Thursday where his matter was briefly mentioned.

He was remanded in custody, with a committal mention scheduled for November 6.

A police officer on the scene at Deception Bay following the shooting of Clinton Pollock. Picture: Tara Croser.
A police officer on the scene at Deception Bay following the shooting of Clinton Pollock. Picture: Tara Croser.

Meale had his matter heard in Redcliffe Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He was remanded in custody and the matter was adjourned until November 6.

brisbane clinton pollock crime fatal shooting third man charged

Top Stories

    Multi truck crash closes hwy

    Multi truck crash closes hwy

    News THE Pacific Hwy was closed on Friday evening after a utility collided with a B-Double which then clipped two other semi-trailers.

    Prison escapees may be headed to Casino, police

    Prison escapees may be headed to Casino, police

    Crime Two men escaped from a minimum security correctional facility

    TOP 70: Northern Rivers' Most Influential #1-10

    premium_icon TOP 70: Northern Rivers' Most Influential #1-10

    News We finally reveal the top 10 most influential people in our region

    Curve model Bree is ahead of the fashion game

    premium_icon Curve model Bree is ahead of the fashion game

    Fashion & Beauty Curve model Bree Warren has never been in more demand.

    Local Partners