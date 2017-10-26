Third juvenile arrested over BMX theft

One of the bikes stolen from the Casino BMX Club.

One of the bikes stolen from the Casino BMX Club.

A THIRD person has been arrested over a break and enter at the Casino BMX Club on Sunday.

A Richmond Local Area Command Facebook post said Casino police have already arrested and charged two juveniles in relation to the alleged break and enter.

Last night police attended a Casino address and arrested a third juvenile. The juvenile was taken to Casino Poice station where they were charged with aggravated break enter and steal in company. The juvenile was released on conditional bail and will face Casino Childrens Court in November.