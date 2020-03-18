Menu
There has been a third confirmed case of coronavirus in Northern NSW.
Third COVID-19 case in Northern NSW, health boss confirms

Rebecca Fist
by
18th Mar 2020 10:17 AM
THERE has been another positive coronavirus result, according to the chief executive of the Northern NSW Local Health District, Wayne Jones .

This is the third confirmed case of COVID-19 cases in the area.

The patient is currently self-isolating and will continue to do so.

They contracted COVID-19 overseas and returned a positive result on Tuesday afternoon.

No more details on this new case are available at the moment.

Two COVID-19 cases were confirmed by the health district earlier in the week.

Dr Jane Jelfs, Acting Director North Coast Public Health Unit, said those cases had been identified over the weekend, and close contacts were being followed up by the North Coast Public Health Unit.

"Both cases were acquired overseas, and were not the result of local community transmission," she said.

"Anyone who is considered at risk of developing symptoms due to contact with these cases will be notified directly.

"Of the two cases, one person is self-isolating, and the other is being cared for in hospital.

"We encourage members of the public to continue to practice good hygiene, including hand-washing and social distancing, and to remain alert to any changing advice from health authorities.

"COVID-19/flu clinics are established at Lismore Base Hospital and The Tweed Hospital."

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks northern nsw local health district wayne jones
