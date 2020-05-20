Menu
Two cold fronts will bring gale force winds and cold temperatures to the south east. Picture: Sky News Weather.
Things set to chill with volatile weather forecast

JASMINE BURKE
20th May 2020 12:00 AM
HEAVY rain, thunderstorms, damaging winds, hail and snow - Australia is in for a big week of mixed weather.

A pair of cold fronts will sweep across southeastern Australia this week, triggering a volatile mix of widespread weather including in NSW.

This follows some wet weather across northeastern parts of NSW on Saturday and Sunday, and Cape Byron is on its way to setting a new record for May rainfall.

Cape Byron has already exceeded its average monthly rainfall for May, with 138mm falling so far, and a usual average of 100mm, according to Weather Zone.

There’s still more than 40mm to go to match the 2003 record of 175mm, but with another trough set to form over the east coast it could be done.

The Bureau of Meteorology said the low pressure trough lying near the northern New South Wales coast is decaying as a high pressure system over the southern Tasman Sea becomes more established.

“A cold front is expected to move into the west of the state later today and continue through Wednesday.

“This will be followed closely by another, more significant, cold front during Thursday.

“Later on Thursday and during Friday a low pressure system is forecast to form and deepen over the Tasman Sea in response to the second front.”

This second wave will bring vigorous south to south-westerly winds and large waves.

Over the weekend Lismore temperatures will range between 7C and 19C during the day.

Minimums will be slightly warmer on the coast with 9C for Ballina and 13C for Byron Bay.

Lismore Northern Star

