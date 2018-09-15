Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
YESTERYEAR: Students at the 88 Limestone technical college in the early 1900s.
YESTERYEAR: Students at the 88 Limestone technical college in the early 1900s. Contributed
Offbeat

Things go bump in night as 'Bruce the ghost' stalks halls

Hayden Johnson
by
15th Sep 2018 12:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WALKING the haunted halls of 88 Limestone before the sunrise is Nadine Embling.

She is there early in the morning, keeping the heritage-listed site in a clean condition.

In her 11 months at the precinct, she has made a new friend.

Bruce appears to be about 35 years old, with a well-manicured moustache and is friendly.

Ms Embling saw him one morning outside Dovetails. When she turned to take a closer look, he vanished.

Ms Embling believes Bruce is Limestone's resident spirit.

At first, she thought strange noises were in her imagination - until a chilling incident.

"I heard walking upstairs, and there's nobody there at 4am, it's just me,' she said.

"I went upstairs and looked around, thinking someone was having a go at me.

"I felt somebody tap me on the shoulder. I sh*t myself."

Ms Embling, who started believing in the afterlife after the death of her mother, now feels comfortable with the site's spirits - especially her mate, Bruce.

"I don't think he's a bad guy - I don't feel frightened of him," she said.

"I think he's happy the place has been done up and he's just really happy to live there."

Shane Humphrey was cleaning Dovetails when a cup fell off the coffee machine and smashed. "There was no way it could have fallen by itself," he said.

"I don't believe in ghosts but that was pretty strange."

McNamara and Associates managing partner Peter Wilkinson said three staff had reported things rushing past them, TVs flickering and doors suddenly opening and closing.

"The people who told me these stories are pretty credible people," he said.

88 limestone ghostbusters paranormal activity supernatural
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Our 'secret serial killer': Could there be more victims?

    premium_icon Our 'secret serial killer': Could there be more victims?

    Crime WAS he one of the most dangerous killers in Australia's history? TV program to unveil details of a new investigation.

    Fraudster caught up in former mayor's loan default woes

    premium_icon Fraudster caught up in former mayor's loan default woes

    News The daughter of a former Lismore mayor has lost her home

    $2.7m childcare centre proposal touted for town

    premium_icon $2.7m childcare centre proposal touted for town

    Council News A long-vacant site could have new life with a childcare centre

    REVEALED: The 70 finalists in business excellence awards

    premium_icon REVEALED: The 70 finalists in business excellence awards

    Business These Northern Rivers businesses have a lot to celebrate

    Local Partners