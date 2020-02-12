Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Thieves with loaded guns caught in floodwaters

Ali Kuchel
12th Feb 2020 1:42 PM | Updated: 2:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

ARMED with loaded and shortened guns, two people have led police on a dramatic chase through Gatton, ending up in floodwaters.

On Saturday night, Gatton police attempted to pull over a car on Ballentine St when a 27-year-old Newton man and 33-year-old Newton woman took off along Tenthill Creek Road before crashing the stolen Suzuki Vitara into Clarke Bridge and submerging the car in floodwaters.

The duo fled from the vehicle where police located several firearms, some loaded, and other property, which was stolen from Meringandan.

Sgt Curtin said officers arrested the duo the following morning.

They were charged with a number of offences, including break and enter, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, stealing firearms, possession of firearms, unlawful possession of a weapon.

Sgt Curtin said police were also investigating the duo's involvement in a break-and-enter at Vanderfields in Gatton.

"Subsequent investigations recovered a John Deere side-by-side ATV," Sgt Curtin said.

The two were remanded in custody and are expected to appear in Toowoomba Magistrates Court today.

editors picks floodwaters gatton police stolen vehicle stolen weapons
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Severe storms bringing heavy rain set to saturate region

        Severe storms bringing heavy rain set to saturate region

        Weather BOM has warned severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours.

        Mayor called a ‘d---head’ over fitness farm approval

        premium_icon Mayor called a ‘d---head’ over fitness farm approval

        Council News Community divided on a proposal to build an outdoor obstacle course.

        Who says art doesn't pay?

        premium_icon Who says art doesn't pay?

        Council News After the sculpture was dismantled, all of its birds have been sold.

        Meet helicopter crewman who rescues people for a living

        premium_icon Meet helicopter crewman who rescues people for a living

        News Jimmy Keough marks 15 years with the Westpac service.