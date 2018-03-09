HEARTLESS: Thieves target boy's therapy dog

Jobe, 5, and Leah Sheen, of Casino, said they saw their dog Abby almost get pulled under the fence by a would-be thief.

SHE'S meant to bring calm to the life of her five-year-old companion.

But Abby the therapy dog has been left traumatised after an incident where she was almost stolen from her Casino home.

Leah McKay said she had returned home from dropping her five-year-old son, Jobe, at school and was doing some washing when she turned to see a man trying to grab their beloved pooch.

Ms McKay said Abby, a two-year-old labrador, helps young Jobe to remain calm through the meltdowns which can be caused by his ADD and ADHD.

But she has not been the same since the incident on Thursday, February 22, Ms McKay said.

About 10am, she noticed someone trying to pull Abby under their Colorbond fence.

"They'd made a big hole on the other side," Ms McKay said.

"I ran out the back and this bloke has her by the scruff of the neck."

Ms McKay said as her son plays golf, there was a club outside the back door which she used to frighten the man off.

"As he was running off he called me a crazy lady," she said.

While her fence is tall, Ms McKay said she jumped, trying to see the man's face, but could only see a silver tray-back ute.

Ms McKay said her lawn maintenance worker had noticed her gate was left open earlier that day, and she speculated the same would-be dog thief had made at least two attempts.

While she reported the incident, she was unsure there was anything police could do.

But when she mentioned what happened on social media - with photos of Abby's damaged collar - Ms McKay said others had experienced similar things.

She was angry someone had targeted Abby, who is a therapy dog for her son and feared the incident might impact her ability to help Jobe.

"What she's meant to do is when he's about to have a meltdown, she will go up to him and distract him, get his attention to something else to get him to calm down," she said.

"I thought if Jobe came home and found out his dog's been taken he's going to absolutely lose it."

She urged the man involved in the incident to think twice before targeting other pooches.

"I don't know why anyone would do this, they're people's pets. They're people's babies," she said.

"I don't know if it's for fighting... if they just want a dog.

"If you want a dog, go and adopt one. There are plenty of dogs out there."

Richmond Police have been approached for comment.