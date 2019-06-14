Thieves steal from charity raising funds for dying patients

THIEVES in Murwillumbah are stealing from a charity which raises funds for dying patients.

The Tweed Palliative Support Op Shop in Murwillumbah raises funds for the Wedgetail Retreat, which is a "tranquil alternative" for those with life-limiting illness.

Store volunteer and manager Edna Gorton OAM said thieves had stolen two exercise machines, a table, several pairs of shoes and a full gas bottle in the past fortnight alone.

"They're just the things we know of," she said.

"There would be more".

Ms Gorton said the thieves were "extremely cunning" and took just moments to steal the items without the store's volunteers realising.

"We don't know who is doing it, if they really needed it, they could come in and see us and we'd quite easily give it to them, but for them to just take it is a big no," she said.

Ms Gorton said police had been contacted and the store was looking into having CCTV cameras installed.

She said the store, which receives no funding and relies entirely on raising money from the items it sells, would be "keeping an eye out" for the thieves.

"That's the problem though, they're more clever than we are, hopefully they will see this and stop," she said.