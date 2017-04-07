Thieves steal bikes from business hit by floods

During the Lismore floods, bikes similar to those pictured, were stolen from City Bikeworx, South Lismore.

POLICE are appealing to the public for help after three bikes were stolen from a business while the town was flooding.

During the Lismore floods persons unknown broke into from City Bikeworx, South Lismore, Senior Constable David Henderson said.

The bikes stolen were:

1 x Kawasaki KX450cc

1 x Kawasaki KX250cc

1 x Kawasaki KSF 50cc

During the Lismore floods, bikes similar to those pictured, were stolen from City Bikeworx, South Lismore.

"It is possible that someone is trying to sell them on the cheap, or you may have seen someone riding around on a brand new one," snr const Henderson said.

"Stealing this property during the floods was a low act and we would love to get these bikes back to the owners.

"If you are in the bike community please feel free to share this post with our bike friends and any Facebook bike groups you can think of.

"If you have information about these bikes please call your local police or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

"All calls are confidential. Police reference is E64174554."