MISSING HERD: 200 head of Droughtmaster cows have been stolen from a property between Surat and St George.
COW HEIST: Thieves on horses steal 200 head of cattle

Jorja McDonnell
by
15th Apr 2019 9:13 AM
ABOUT 200 Droughtmaster cows, which were being prepared for sale this week, are believed to have been stolen from a property near Surat.

Police are still investigating the theft, and have been following tracks along stock routes between Surat and St George.

The animals were last sighted on March 13, and evidence suggests the offenders were on horses, moving the herd around the region.

The cows were branded and earmarked.

Police are seeking any information which could lead to the identity of the cattle thieves.

