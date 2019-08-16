Thieves brazen attack on Grafton charity

THE Salvation Army helps the community through tough times, but today the Grafton charity became the victim of a brazen attack.

Coffs/Clarence Police District Chief Inspector Jo Reid said between 4.15pm yesterday and 7am this morning the thieves got into the Grafton store by removing louver windows above the men's bathroom.

The thieves broke into the safe and took a "reasonable sum" of cash. Cash was also taken from the till.

Insp Reid said police are investigating CCTV footage and some items that may have been left behind by the thieves.

"Any break and enter is disappointing but this is particularly so, when the target is a place like the Salvos that work for the good of the community," she said.

Insp Reid said additional CCTV cameras recently installed in the Grafton CBD have helped police track down and catch offenders.

Anyone with information about this incidents is encouraged to contact Grafton Police: 6642 0222, Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.