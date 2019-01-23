Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are appealing for help after a woman's engagement ring was stolen.
Police are appealing for help after a woman's engagement ring was stolen.
Crime

Thief tries to sell elderly woman's engagement ring for $100

23rd Jan 2019 2:30 PM

POLICE are appealing for help after a man stole an elderly woman's engagement ring and then tried to sell it.

According to Tweed-Byron Police District, the ring was stolen from the woman's home on Marine Parade, Kingscliff, between January 4 and 5.

Police are appealing for help after a woman's engagement ring was stolen.
Police are appealing for help after a woman's engagement ring was stolen.

The engagement ring is a flat rectangular antique setting of 12 diamonds (3 wide x 4 long) set in fine white-gold mill setting.

It has a foliage type filigree setting underneath and a yellow gold straight edged band.

A man was caught on CCTV trying to sell the ring at a store in Tweed Heads for $100. When denied the sale, he left the store with the ring.

Police are appealing for help after a woman's engagement ring was stolen.
Police are appealing for help after a woman's engagement ring was stolen.

Police and the victim are seeking assistance from the community to get the ring back and to identify the male person who may be able to assist police with their investigation.

If you have any information please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Tweed Heads Police Station on 07 55069499.

Police report No. E251105798.

 

Police are appealing for help after a woman's engagement ring was stolen.
Police are appealing for help after a woman's engagement ring was stolen.
break and enter engagement ring kingscliff northern rivers crime stealing tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    SNEAK PEEK: Ballina's $50 million 'school of the future'

    premium_icon SNEAK PEEK: Ballina's $50 million 'school of the future'

    News THIS state-of-the-art high school is in such high demand that students are being turned away.

    • 23rd Jan 2019 3:00 PM
    Man accused of sex with dogs could lodge pleas

    premium_icon Man accused of sex with dogs could lodge pleas

    Crime He's also charged with producing child abuse material

    Fallout from motorbike rider's 'terrible mistake'

    premium_icon Fallout from motorbike rider's 'terrible mistake'

    Crime Rescuers lifted a car off the Goonellabah man after the incident

    SHOOTING MYSTERY: 'We don't want him on the streets'

    SHOOTING MYSTERY: 'We don't want him on the streets'

    Crime Masked gunman still at large, police investigate motive for shooting