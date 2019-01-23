Thief tries to sell elderly woman's engagement ring for $100

Police are appealing for help after a woman's engagement ring was stolen.

POLICE are appealing for help after a man stole an elderly woman's engagement ring and then tried to sell it.

According to Tweed-Byron Police District, the ring was stolen from the woman's home on Marine Parade, Kingscliff, between January 4 and 5.

The engagement ring is a flat rectangular antique setting of 12 diamonds (3 wide x 4 long) set in fine white-gold mill setting.

It has a foliage type filigree setting underneath and a yellow gold straight edged band.

A man was caught on CCTV trying to sell the ring at a store in Tweed Heads for $100. When denied the sale, he left the store with the ring.

Police and the victim are seeking assistance from the community to get the ring back and to identify the male person who may be able to assist police with their investigation.

If you have any information please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Tweed Heads Police Station on 07 55069499.

Police report No. E251105798.