Where is the smoke coming from?

GOLD Coasters have woken to a thick smoke haze blanketing the city this morning as controlled burns continue in the hinterland.

Hazard reduction burns are taking currently taking place in Nerang National Park, Springbrook National Park and Bonogin and expected to last until Friday.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said residents may be affected by the smoke and are advised to close windows and doors, and keep respiratory medication close by if needed.

Hazard Reduction Planned Burn - Pine Creek Road, Numinbah Valley: Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) will conduct a planned burn from Wednesday 1st to Thursday 2nd August 2018, as part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management… https://t.co/SQ19iu7FjV — Qld park alerts (@QldParkAlerts) July 30, 2018

"Smoke may decrease visibility on roads so motorists are advised to drive with caution and to conditions," he said.

The smoke may continue into the weekend with QFES planning to conduct a hazard reduction burn at Boral Quarry, Tallebudgera on Saturday.

The smoke is expected to last for most the day. Picture Glenn Hampson

Scheduled burns near the Gold Coast

BONOGIN: City of Gold Coast will conduct a hazard reduction burn near Smith Road, Bonogin, from Monday (30/07) to Friday (3/08).

NERANG NATIONAL PARK: The QPWS will conduct a hazard reduction burn in Nerang National Park from Tuesday (31/07) to Friday (03/08), weather permitting.

TALLEBUDGERA: QFES will conduct a hazard reduction burn at the Boral Quarry on Old Coach Road, Tallebudgera on Saturday (4/08).