They're working 24/7, but rescue crews don't want calls

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter service wants the community to stay safe. Peter Stoop

THEY are on standby every day of the year, ready for any emergency.

But the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter crews do not want to be called.

That's because they want people to stay safe over the Christmas and New Year holiday period, and enjoy time with their loved ones.

Chief executive Richard Jones said for most people in Northern NSW, warmer weather brings holidays and the festive season.

"It's a time to connect with family and friends, celebrate with colleagues and hopefully take some time out and travel,” he said.

"It's a time when many in our community are out enjoying the best of our great outdoors.

"However for our Service the end of each year also signals what is usually our busiest time responding to those in need.

"Whether that's in the ocean, waterways, farms, bushland, hiking or spending time on the roads - we want you to stay safe.

"We also want you to be comforted in knowing that our Westpac Rescue Helicopters are on standby 24-7 across our three bases at Lismore, Belmont and Tamworth.

"And while our bases, helicopters and people might have changed over many decades, our commitment to our community has not.

"It is our community that enables us to be there when and where we are needed and for that we are so incredibly grateful.”

Mr Jones thanked the rescue service's volunteers, Board of Directors, Regional Advisory Committees, administration staff, engineers, pilots, aircrew officers, NSW Ambulance paramedics, NSW Health doctors and everyone in the emergency service chain.

"Together with the community we are proud to be making a difference in so many people's lives. Thank you for your continued support,” he said.

You can be part of every mission flown this festive season, by making a tax deductible donation of any amount. Please visit www.helirescue.com.au or call 1800 155 155.