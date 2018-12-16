They're in the swing of T20 cricket

OH BROTHER: Ashley Simes' Twenty20 century for Marist Brothers was in vain as Pottsville launched a successful run chase on their home ground.

OH BROTHER: Ashley Simes' Twenty20 century for Marist Brothers was in vain as Pottsville launched a successful run chase on their home ground. Mireille Merlet-Shaw

OPENING bats Justin Moore and Ashley Simes scored centuries in the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League Twenty20 cricket round on Saturday.

It was the third ton of the season for Moore, who compiled 162 not out playing for North Coast at the NSW Country Championships last month.

He also made 184 not out in a match-winning innings against Tintenbar-East Ballina in a two-day Hooker League match in October.

His latest century helped Ballina Bears to a 67-run win over Alstonville at Rabjones Oval, Murwillumbah, where opening partner Toby Horden also contributed with 52.

Earlier, wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Burdock scored 49 not out when Bears beat Murwillumbah by 46 runs.

Bears bat deep and have set themselves up for a chance of semi-finals with one more T20 round to come on January 5.

Alstonville downed Murwillumbah in the other game at Rabjones Oval.

Elsewhere, Simes scored a breezy 110 for Marist Brothers in a losing effort against Pottsville at Seabreeze Oval, Pottsville.

Simes hits the ball hard and has had success in T20, having scored 339 runs in the shorter format last season.

Brothers (7-162) looked in control when they had Pottsville 5-49 before the home team captain Jamie Bennett steadied the ship in the middle order.

He scored 47 to help his side to 8-143 and they went on to finish at 9-163, getting the win with two balls to spare.

Tintenbar-East Ballina carried its two-day form into the T20 round with wins over Brothers and Pottsville.

Brothers Abe Crawford (60) and Ben Crawford (38 not out) led the way in a 31-run win against Pottsville.

The 'Bar also had a one-wicket win chasing 147 against Brothers.

And at Reg Dalton Oval, Kingscliff, Cudgen won its games against the Casino Cavaliers and Lennox Head.

All-rounder Connor Ziebell did the damage with the bat, scoring 84 against Lennox Head, while the reliable Dylan Stoddart made 48 in the middle order.

Lennox Head captain Andrew Lindsay batted out the innings in scoring 49 in a three-run loss with the Pirates finishing on 5-164 after 20 overs.

Ziebell scored another 33 against Casino while Alec Williams top-scored with 58 in a 67-run win.

Earlier, Lindsay made 65 and Angus Callan 50 in an 11-run win over the Cavaliers.

CUDGEN v LENNOX HEAD

(at Reg Dalton Oval, Kingscliff)

Cudgen won the toss and batted

Cudgen 5-187 (Connor Ziebell 84 not out, D Stoddart 48; T Burvill 3-25, O Cronin 2-45 d Lennox Head 5-164 (A Lindsay 49, A Fisher 36; D King 3-37)

POTTSVILLE v TINTENBAR-EAST BALLINA

(at Seabreeze Oval, Pottsville)

Pottsville won the toss and fielded

Tintenbar-East Ballina 7-186 (A Crawford 60, B Crawford 38 not out; S Syed 4-35) d Pottsville 9-155 (A Rogers 62, A Laycock 23; B Frost 2-31, B Crawford 2-9)

CASINO RSM CAVALIERS v LENNOX HEAD

(at Reg Dalton Oval, Kingscliff)

Casino won the toss and fielded

Lennox Head 7-171 (A Lindsay 65, A Callan 50) d Casino 9-160 (J Waugh 4-25)

BALLINA BEARS v MURWILLUMBAH

(at Rabjones Oval, Murwillumbah)

Ballina Bears won the toss and batted

Ballina Bears 9-148 (s Burdock 49, L Hall 17; Z Vickers 4-26, S Ewing 3-35) d Murwillumbah 8-102 (W Chapples 45; L Hall 3-9, J Moore 2-17

ALSTONVILLE v BALLINA BEARS

(at Rebjones Oval, Murwillumbah)

Ballina Bears won the toss and batted

Ballina Bears 7-184 ( J Moore 103, T Hordern 52; J McNally 2-21) d Alstonville 117 (T Irwin 28, J Pearce 25 not out; T Jones 4-17)

MARIST BROTHERS v POTTSVILLE

(at Seabreeze Oval, Pottsville)

Marist Brothers won the toss and batted

Marist Brothers 7-162 ( A Simes 110, B Cleaver 15; R McCloy 2-28;) def by Pottsville 9-163 ( J Bennett 47, J Hoare 22; J Fennamore 4-25)

CUDGEN v CASINO RSM CAVALIERS

(at Reg Dalton Oval, Kingscliff)

Cudgen won the toss and batted

Cudgen 6-167 (A Williams 58, Connor Ziebell 33, Caleb Ziebell 31; R Mison 2-9 d Casino 9-100 (A Nowlan 27 not out, R Mison 27; T Wilson 3-12

ALSTONVILLE v MURWILLUMBAH

(at Rabjones Oval, Murwillumbah)

Alstonville won the toss and batted

Alstonville 8-108 (B Gwilliam 26, K Yager 25; W Cahpples 2-12) d Murwillumbah 75 (W Chapples 14)

MARIST BROTHERS v TINTENBAR-EAST BALLINA

(at Seabreeze Oval, Pottsville)

Marist Brothers won the toss and batted

Marist Brothers 9-147 (B Cleaver 65) def by Tintenbar-East Ballina 8-150