Virgin Australia Boeing 737-800 aircraft landing and taxing to the terminal at Ballina Airport in 2012. Photo Jay Cronan
News

IT'S BACK: Virgin confirms return to Ballina

Javier Encalada
3rd Jul 2020 8:24 AM
VIRGIN Australia is coming back to Ballina, with the airline resuming domestic flights on 17 more routes by early August.

Besides Ballina, Virgin confirmed it will restart flying to Newcastle, Hobart, Launceston, Darwin, Alice Springs, Hamilton Island, Maroochydore, Ballina, Coffs Harbour, Proserpine, and Mount Isa from August 4.

Virgin Australia Group Chief Commercial Officer, John MacLeod, said that as borders begin to re-open, the company wants to ensure they have great value flights available for guests to book their next trip.

One-way fares on key leisure routes such as Sydney-Ballina start from $89.

"We're pleased to have continued our collaborative effort with the Federal Government to reintroduce some services as we start to see confidence return, and as each State and Territory comes closer to finalising their plans for the easing of restrictions and the reopening of borders," he said.

Virgin Australia has also introduced additional safety and wellbeing measures to minimise risks associated with COVID-19, and to help guests feel comfortable and confident when flying.

Flights are available now at virginaustralia.com and guests can book with confidence knowing they can change their travel date or destination with no change fee, for domestic bookings made up to September 30, 2020.

 

Ballina Byron Gateway Airport. Photo Jay Cronan
Last week, Virgin Australia announced that Bain Capital entered into an agreement with its administrators to become the new owner of the airline.'

Bain Capital is an American private investment firm based in Boston, Massachusetts. It specialises in private equity, venture capital, credit, public equity, impact investing, life sciences, and real estate.

The announcement means the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport will continue to increase the number of passengers arriving to the Northern Rivers.

The first direct flight from Canberra to Ballina operated by Air pelican is expected to land in Ballina later today.

Ballina Shire Advocate

