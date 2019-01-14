Menu
SENDING A MESSAGE: Someone isn't happy with the way Denise Knight is handling the bypass, and the mayor has hit back.
'They're a coward': Mayor slams Pacific Highway sign

Sam Flanagan
13th Jan 2019 1:27 PM | Updated: 14th Jan 2019 1:00 AM
A BANNER has been hung from a bridge just north of Coffs Harbour slamming Mayor Denise Knight in relation to the bypass.

The banner is attached to the Luke Bowen Bridge at Korora and is visible to southbound traffic on the Pacific Highway.

The banner reads "Truckies. Denise Knight using tax payer money to delay Coffs bypass. Call her: 0407******".

Denise Knight was unaware of the sign's existence when contacted, and has hit out at whoever placed it there.

"First of all, whoever put it there is a coward," she said.

"If they have a problem come see me in person. I'm not stopping the bypass, I'm doing the best I can for Coffs Harbour.

"I think very little of whoever did that, they don't have their facts straight.

"Ring me, tell me who you are and come in to see me and you can find out the facts."

The mayor also questioned how a highly visible illegal sign could remain for so long without being removed.

"Where is the RMS? Are they speedily taking the sign down?," she said.

"If it's still there in a few hours I'll be giving them a call to ask why they haven't removed an illegal sign."

