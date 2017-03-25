'They'll be watching': Theatre helps widows in grief

Sharon Brodie (left) practising her lines from Hedda Gabler with fellow cast members Kylie Fuad and Graham Whittingham.

TAKING to the stage has helped three Northern Rivers actors take a step forward in moving through the heart-ache of losing their partners.

Now, the trio are preparing to break a leg next weekend for the opening night of Henrik Ibsen's Hedda Gabler by the Lismore Theatre Company at the Rochdale Theatre.

Director David Addenbrooke and amateur actors Vilma Giacomini and Sharon Brodie used theatre as a creative outlet to work through the whirlwind of emotions that come with grief.

From three decades ago to three years ago, all three lost their spouses at different times with Ms Brodie's loss the most recent - her husband Monty was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Bruxner Hwy three months ago.

Seated on Goonellabah's quaint theatre stage, Ms Brodie reflected on the difficulties she'd faced after losing Monty last November.

"When I saw you last I would have been happy just to have been in a hole with him, I would have just been happy to not be here any more,” Ms Brodie said.

"But I have a family I have to live for, I have things I need to do.”

Before Monty's death, Ms Brodie had signed up for the production and with the guidance of Mr Addenbrooke and the cast she decided to throw herself back into theatre, a hobby she thoroughly enjoyed.

"David encouraged me to use the pain I was in and pour it into this production,” she said.

"There is something really beautiful about being able to take a tragedy or take a life event and turn it into art and that's what I feel like doing here.”

The play will be the first for Ms Brodie and Ms Giacomini, who lost her husband three years ago to cancer, since the pair lost their spouses.

"I felt this sense of being safely held with other people who would understand my grief and what I was going through,” Ms Brodie said.

"We can imagine how both of our husbands just laughing and smiling at us that we are here together again.”

For Ms Brodie, community theatre provided "this wonderful opportunity to be allowed to be angry for a moment, to be allowed to express the despair and disgust that I feel without any judgment.”

"I'm not going to stop missing my husband, I'm not going to stop missing him tomorrow but this certainly fills a space,” she said.

"I'm not just sitting at home missing him everyday feeling like there is this massive gap in my life and nothing can fill it.

"I'm finding things to fill that space so that I'm still alive, I'm still living.”