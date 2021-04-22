‘They will be out for blood’: Arrow ready for brutal reunion

South Sydney’s Jai Arrow ready to be targeted in his return to the Gold Coast

South Sydney star Jai Arrow is preparing for the Titans to "take my head off" when he returns to the Gold Coast for the first time since his $3 million move to the Rabbitohs.

Arrow will make his first appearance against the Titans in Rabbitohs colours at Cbus Super Stadium on Friday night.

The Queensland Origin forward has been one of South Sydney's best this season, helping the Rabbitohs notch up a five-game winning streak since losing their Round 1 clash to Melbourne.

In late 2019, the Titans refused to enter a bidding war for Arrow, leading the Gold Coast product to ink a four-year deal with Souths from this season.

Arrow was savaged by some Titans fans following his defection, but played out the 2020 season on the Gold Coast before heading south.

Now he is expecting his former teammates to target him in his return to the Gold Coast.

"I have no doubts they will probably want to take my head off but that's OK," he said.

"They will be out for blood and I will be trying to do the same. I want to be smart about it. After the game we can shake hands.

"It gives me that little extra 'oomph' to get stuck in and play smart but aggressive. Once you cross that white line it's different to what you're like off the field.

"I will be up for the challenge. They'll come after me and I'll go after them. Hopefully we can get the two points."

A product of Keebra Park on the Gold Coast, Arrow made his NRL debut for the Brisbane Broncos in 2016 before joining the Titans in 2018.

He became a Maroons representative during three years on the Gold Coast and had dreams of captaining the club, but the Titans were not willing to match the huge offer on the table from Souths.

The Titans signed Melbourne's Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (suspended this week) shortly before Arrow committed to Souths and later landed the prized signature of David Fifita from the Broncos.

Arrow said he gave the Titans everything in 56 games and had no ill feelings towards the club.

"They put their offer in and I sat down with my partner and mentors to weigh up my options," he said. "I thought it was the best thing for me to come down here.

"There's no bad blood. I'm still good mates with pretty much everyone at the club. I have no worries catching up with the coaching staff.

"I'm not sure how the fans will react but I know for the three years I was there I put my body on the line and did all I could to play the best footy possible to make the fans proud.

Jai Arrow has been strong for the Rabbitohs this season. Picture: Grant Trouville/ NRL Photos

"There might be some heckling from the sideline when I'm warming up or I'm not too sure if they'll even care. The Titans have been travelling well and they might be happy I'm gone."

Titans coach Justin Holbrook refused to be critical of Arrow, insisting the 25-year-old did not let the Gold Coast down.

"He is a great player, I love Jai and what he did for the club," he said.

"When he announced he was leaving at Christmas time people were saying to let him go now and he won't put in for the club.

"But I knew the type of person he was and he was committed to us. He had a fantastic season for us. I want to thank him for that.

"Now he has moved on we will try to beat him."

Arrow started in 52 of his 56 games for the Titans but battled with burnout late in seasons due to his relentless style of play.

He has been used as a bench forward by Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett, but has been producing solid numbers from an average of 41 minutes a game.

Jai Arrow has become a vital member of the Maroons in State of Origin. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Of South Sydney's forwards, only starting prop Tom Burgess (149m) averages more metres than Arrow (127m).

"I've got a different role coming off the bench but I'm enjoying it," Arrow said.

"I can watch the game for the first 20 minutes then come on and bring some energy. The boys on the bench have spoken about changing the game.

"I'm not one to kick stones or let anything worry me. As a footy player you want to start, but I'm happy with my role and what I'm doing.

"I'm coming on and going hard for however long I'm on. I've tried to bring energy and some fire to the team.

"It's been much easier on my body not playing 60-plus minutes and hopefully that helps in the long run. I want to be fresh and flying towards the back end of the year.

"Playing big minutes can take its toll on you and my body is definitely better than it has been."

