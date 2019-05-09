MAFS couple deny ‘cashing in’ claims

Cam and Jules have denied they are ‘cashing in’ on their romance. Picture: Richard Dobson.

They're one of Married At First Sight's rare success stories, but that doesn't mean Jules Robinson and Cam Merchant have been exempt from bad press.

The couple celebrated their engagement last month with a lavish party attended by 200 of the their family and close friends but have now been forced to respond to "hurtful" rumours around the event.

The worst of it was magazine reports Cam and Jules had pocketed $50,000 to give exclusive coverage of the event to Channel 9, something the loved-up pair deny.

Making matters worse was finding out one of their friends they had invited secretly took photos and sold them.

"Literally, within a few hours someone had leaked photos from the inside out, which is very hurtful because it was a friend - obviously not a friend anymore," Jules told 9 Honey.

"They were selling photos from the inside, which is just really disappointing and a betrayal of trust to think that they're gonna make money from an event.

"Then to be told from the press that we've made money, when we spent a lot of our own money and didn't make a single cent from our engagement party! It wasn't about that for us."



Although Cam conceded they did have some "wonderful people that reached out and got involved" in putting on their engagement party, Jules said the idea they'd been "cashing in" is wrong.

"It's just a false allegation towards us, saying that we've made money and we didn't, and Channel 9 as well. Even the reports that we got paid an early-morning fee (to appear on Today Extra the next day) … No. I wish I did, I was so hungover," she said.

In March, Jules and Cam became the first couple in Married At First Sight history to get engaged.

Cam popped the question to Jules during their romantic vow-renewal ceremony, asking Jules whether she would be prepared to make their TV marriage legal.

The couple are currently living together in Jules' apartment and plan to get married later this year.