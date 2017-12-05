'They put their own lives at risk': Volunteers praised

Rural Fire Service assisted Fire and Rescue NSW as Fire and Rescue NSW at a bush fire near East Ballina. File photo.

Rural Fire Service assisted Fire and Rescue NSW as Fire and Rescue NSW at a bush fire near East Ballina. File photo. Marc Stapelberg

THE NSW Rural Fire Service Association is encouraging communities across the state to thank their local fire fighters for their hard work today, on International Volunteer Day.

RFSA President Ken Middleton said fire fighters work tirelessly to protect lives, homes and property and it's important that they are appropriately recognised.

"Our members cover a massive area - from suburban Sydney to the most remote locations in New South Wales,” Mr Middleton said.

"They are part of the world's largest volunteer fire service, with more than two thousand one hundred brigades across the state.

"Often, they put their own lives at risk to help others and they all make a great sacrifice.

"Right now, many of our 74,000 members are busily preparing for another fire season.

"We've had an extremely dry winter and our members have been working tirelessly to mitigate the fire risk for towns and home owners before the peak of summer.

"These volunteers respond to events twenty-four hours a day. And it's not just fires, they assist in all sorts of events - everything from motor vehicle accidents to natural disasters.”

International Volunteer Day recognises the significant contribution volunteers provide in support and assistance in times of crisis, disaster and difficulty.