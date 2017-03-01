Australian Sara Connor inside a prisoner car after listening to her British boyfriend David Taylor testify during her trial at Denpasar Court in Denpasar, Bali.

BYRON Bay mother Sara Connor has broken down over thoughts of her children back in Australia, and pleaded with an Indonesian court for her release.

Her lawyers have called for her release, and have described the prosecution of her as "very dangerous".

The 45-year-old mother-of-two broke down in Denpasar court on Tuesday as she made another plea, national media have reported.

In response to the prosecution's criticism that she hadn't been upfront about the death of Bali police officer Wayan Sudarsa last August, Ms Connor said she believed her boyfriend, David Taylor, when he told her the fight he had with Sudarsa on Kuta Beach wasn't serious.

Australian Sara Connor (right) listens to British man David Taylor (left) while testifying during her trial at Denpasar Court in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Her British boyfriend David Taylor will testify at Sara Connor trial regarding the murdering of a local police officer Wayan Sudarsa, whose bloodied body was discovered on Kuta Beach on August 17. (AAP Image/Johannes Christo) JOHANNES P. CHRISTO

As to why she went to the Australian consulate, and not the police, two days later, she said that was because "that is what people do when they are in a foreign country".

"I could have fled at any stage with my Italian passport that has a different surname," she said.

"I let David burn the clothes (they wore on the night of Mr Sudarsa's death) because I was confused and in shock and I apologise for that.

"Please bear in mind that I'm in another country ... I was scared about what would happen."

Ms Connor said she was the "sole carer" of her two young children.

"They miss me and are waiting for me," she cried.

"If this is what God had planned for my life - to punish me harshly and deprive my children of their mother - I hope he will give my children strength to cope."

Last week the prosecution called on Mr Taylor and Ms Connor to serve the same eight-year sentence.

The prosecution is expected to respond on Thursday.