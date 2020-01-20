They have dangerous venom ... and they’re popping up on our beaches

MULTIPLE sightings of sea snakes on the North Coast, and a Byron Bay man hospitalised after being bitten, has prompted a warning to beach goers.

According to the Marine Education Society of Australasia, all sea snakes discovered so far are venomous and produce some of the most dangerous venoms known in the animal kingdom.

But most species are considered to be non-aggressive.

Within the last few weeks, Ballina based Australian Seabird Rescue Inc has had multiple calls about sea snakes on beaches around northern NSW.

“We would just like to remind everyone to please keep your distance and never pick them up as these sea snakes are extremely venomous and can give a good bite,” an Australian Seabird Rescue spokesman said.

“A gentleman at Belongil beach learnt the hard way on the weekend when he was bitten after handling an elegant sea snake.”

After spending 14 hours in hospital he was luckily given the all clear as it was a dry bite.

“This gentleman then came to one of our tours to learn more and is now interested in becoming a volunteer,” the spokesman said.

“We believe that from every experience, whether it is good or bad, there is something to learn. “Luckily this sea snake is now in care and we are hoping for a speedy recovery. If you come across a stranded snake please do no try and pick them up in the water, please call us 0428 862 852.”