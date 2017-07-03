They didn't give her a ciggie, so she pulled a knife on them

A WOMAN has been arrested and charged following an incident in Lismore's CBD on Saturday night.

Police alleged that about 7:30pm Saturday a 38-year-old Lismore woman approached two people on Keen Street and asked for a cigarette.

When the victims said no the woman pulled out a knife and started running towards them, Senior Constable David Henderson from Richmond Local Area Command said.

The victims ran and contacted police, who located and disarmed the woman moments later.

She has been charged with wield knife in public place and two counts of intimidation.

She also had two outstanding warrants executed.

She was bail refused and will appear in Lismore Local Court today, snr const Henderson said.