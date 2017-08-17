29°
Sport

They are in a league of their own in NRRRL

Mitchell Craig | 17th Aug 2017 5:30 AM
Tweed Coast Raider Dan Willoughby looks to unload the ball.
Tweed Coast Raider Dan Willoughby looks to unload the ball. Mike Donnelly

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Casino v Tweed Coast in the elimination semi-final at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino (Saturday)

 

Roy Bell, Todd Johnson, Casino Cougars

 

The mercurial Roy Bell will be crucial at five-eighth and he captains a young Casino side with limited semi-finals experience.

He has enjoyed a purple patch of form recently and has been invaluable beside teenage halfback Tahne Robinson,

Meanwhile, Johnson is only one game back from injury but he has plenty of size and experience out wide in the centres and could also move into second row.

Dan Willoughby, Kalani Hensby, Tweed Coast

 

Willoughby and Hensby were two of the best on ground for Tweed Coast when the Raiders suffered a 40-20 loss against Casino last weekend.

The Raiders have a big forward pack while Willoughby is one of the hardest-working hookers out of dummy half.

Hensby has all the size and skill for a young player while lock Cory Blair will be vital to their cause.

Mitch's tip, Casino by 8

 

Tweed Coast have looked vulnerable out wide with twins Guy and Drew Lanston missing from the backline.

They would need to be a lot better than the past fortnight to combat the likes of Casino fullback Clifton Law and other speedsters in the Cougars backline.

Marist Brothers v Cudgen in the qualifying semi-final at Crozier Field, Lismore (Sunday)

 

Jack Durheim, Chris King, Marist Brothers

 

Lock Jack Durheim is widely regarded as the best forward in the competition and has a tremendous workrate at the Rams.

King is capable of anything on his day and has a habit of delivering a special play in the big games.

Caleb Ziebell, Ben O'Gorman, Cudgen

 

Second-rower Caleb Ziebell has been playing a lot wider this season and creating plenty of opportunities for players around him.

O'Gorman is the leading try-scorer at Cudgen and has taken over the goal kicking duties this year with fullback Jake Sands spending some time on the sideline.

Mitch's tip, Cudgen by 4

 

Take nothing away from Marist Brothers but you get the feeling that Cudgen are primed for a strong showing in the semi-finals.

They managed to keep most of the team together from the 2016 grand final and they should be even hungrier after falling at the final hurdle last year.

Lismore Northern Star
Stricken yacht owner thanks community for help

Stricken yacht owner thanks community for help

BUMBLEBEE V crew say thanks for the help.

Have you seen this man?

Wanted on warrant - Michael Foster

Michael Foster is currently wanted on warrant by the Richmond police

Low flying helicopters will be in the air doing inspections

Throughout August TransGrid will be conducting helicopter patrols along high voltage transmission lines in the Northern Rivers region.

Aerial patrols will be conducted to check for safety issues

'Beef capital' compliments its title with EKKA win

(L-R): Riley Randall, Colby George and Jonathan Neal holding Chubbs the angus x steer and Phoebe McMillan, Nathaniel Harper and Tayla Dawson holding the Brangus steer.

The team won the open class beef cattle competition with two steers

Local Partners

Factory reopens after devastating fire

AFTER 12 months the lemon myrtle factory officially reopened after devastating fire that destroyed the factory and all stock.

Council moves to dump NSW waste levy

Trash audit after beach clean up. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

Mayor says landfill charge unfair and a waste of money

Connect with North Coast artists on 2017 Mud Trail

On the path of the 2017 North Coast Mud Trail.

"To have completed a piece created by your own hands...is special.”

Lismore will turn into a Neon Garden this NYE

FUN: The main space at the Tropical Fruits New Year's Party 2015/2016.

Tropical Fruits are also looking for a new club manager

Warhol star brings satire show to Brunswick Heads

Penny Arcade is an American performance artist, actress, and playwright based in New York City.

Warhol muse Penny Arcade is coming to the area this weekend

Leah slams Matty: ‘I was incredibly disappointed’

BACHELOR evictee Leah snubbed the show’s host Osher Gunsberg this morning — but found time for a controversial chat with Kyle and Jackie O.

John Eales finds peace with the haka

Inia Maxwell and John Eales in a scene from the documentary John Eales Reveals: The Haka.

Rugby legend is on a quest to learn about a sacred Maori tradition/

The Bachelor recap: Secret pasts publicly exposed

Matty J is left speechless on The Bachelor.

TWO Bachelor contestants’ secret adult pasts have been exposed.

Mother-daughter duo passes Top of the Lake test

Alice Englert, Jane Campion and Nicole Kidman pose for a photograph at the Top of the Lake: China Girl Australian premiere in Sydney.

Alice Englert is a feisty addition to the cast of mum's crime drama.

What's on the big screen this week

Idris Elba in a scene from the movie The Dark Tower.

IDRIS Elba debuts as the Gunslinger in The Dark Tower.

NORPA's new associate artists

BRIGHT MINDS: NORPA's creative team includes Janis Balodis, Kate McDowell, Mitch King, Jade Dewi, Kirk Page (associate director), Julian Louis (artistic director), Caroline Dunphy, Emma Saunders, Darcy Grant and Valley Lipcer.

A team of skilled theatre-makers has joined NORPA

Fancy a head full of Coldplay on Samsung VR?

Coldplay will come to you in VR

Supergroup's Chicago show will be streamed in virtual reality

Rainforest Gardens - Two unique houses on five sublime acres

14 Newes Road, Coorabell 2479

House 5 3 5 Contact Agent

Bathed in sunlight and birdsong, this Council-approved dual occupancy on five exquisite acres with a perfect northerly aspect offers boundless natural beauty in...

&quot;Yengalah&quot; an architectural masterpiece - environmentally conscious design

84 Coolamon Scenic Drive, Coorabell 2479

House 5 3 2 Contact Agent

Situated on a north-east facing 4193m2 (1acre) elevated plateau overlooking Byron Bay and its stunning coastline is this truly unique and incredible property. The...

World class luxury in exclusive Cypress Villas

5/99 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 4 3 2 $2,150,000 to...

Located in the exclusive Cypress Villas, these award winning, world class residences offer a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal tranquillity. Surrounded...

Beachside Living At Its Best

35 Brandon Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 5 2 $1,685,000 to...

Brandon Street Premier Property. Listen to the surf and smell the sea just one street away. Situated on the eastern side of the highly sought-after Brandon...

Stylish home with Ocean and Headland views

72 Killarney Crescent, Skennars Head 2478

House 4 3 2 Auction if Not...

Positioned on the highest point at Skennars Head with ocean and headland views from north to south is this immaculate bright and sunny 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom...

Character filled hinterland property

624 Tuntable Creek Road, Tuntable Creek 2480

House 4 3 $770,000 to...

Enjoy your very own nature retreat with this gorgeous secluded property. Set on just over 37 acres with a charming, renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom timber...

North Facing Onto Private Reserve

3/7 Sunrise Boulevard, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 $640,000 to...

Situated in a boutique complex of only 5, this spacious townhouse is more like a house than a townhouse. A path leads past the shared pool and relaxation area...

Stunning golf course vistas

14/64 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $800,000 to...

Designed by renowned architect Ian McKay, this stylish 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment promotes easy low maintenance living. Walking into the apartment with huge...

Superb Clarkes Beach Location

1,3 & 4/6- Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 7 7 4 From $690,000 to...

Unit 1 - $980,000 - $1,050,000 Unit 2 - SOLD Unit 3 - $690,000 - $760,000 Unit 4 - $1,050,000 - $1,150,000 Only a 450 metre walk until you hit the soft sand of...

Incredible Resort Style Living

23 Ann Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

Renovated to an incredible premium above all standards sits this solid, impressive home in Mullumbimby. Detailed with meticulous care and skill both inside and...

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction