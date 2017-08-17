They are in a league of their own in NRRRL

Casino v Tweed Coast in the elimination semi-final at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino (Saturday)

Roy Bell, Todd Johnson, Casino Cougars

The mercurial Roy Bell will be crucial at five-eighth and he captains a young Casino side with limited semi-finals experience.

He has enjoyed a purple patch of form recently and has been invaluable beside teenage halfback Tahne Robinson,

Meanwhile, Johnson is only one game back from injury but he has plenty of size and experience out wide in the centres and could also move into second row.

Dan Willoughby, Kalani Hensby, Tweed Coast

Willoughby and Hensby were two of the best on ground for Tweed Coast when the Raiders suffered a 40-20 loss against Casino last weekend.

The Raiders have a big forward pack while Willoughby is one of the hardest-working hookers out of dummy half.

Hensby has all the size and skill for a young player while lock Cory Blair will be vital to their cause.

Mitch's tip, Casino by 8

Tweed Coast have looked vulnerable out wide with twins Guy and Drew Lanston missing from the backline.

They would need to be a lot better than the past fortnight to combat the likes of Casino fullback Clifton Law and other speedsters in the Cougars backline.

Marist Brothers v Cudgen in the qualifying semi-final at Crozier Field, Lismore (Sunday)

Jack Durheim, Chris King, Marist Brothers

Lock Jack Durheim is widely regarded as the best forward in the competition and has a tremendous workrate at the Rams.

King is capable of anything on his day and has a habit of delivering a special play in the big games.

Caleb Ziebell, Ben O'Gorman, Cudgen

Second-rower Caleb Ziebell has been playing a lot wider this season and creating plenty of opportunities for players around him.

O'Gorman is the leading try-scorer at Cudgen and has taken over the goal kicking duties this year with fullback Jake Sands spending some time on the sideline.

Mitch's tip, Cudgen by 4

Take nothing away from Marist Brothers but you get the feeling that Cudgen are primed for a strong showing in the semi-finals.

They managed to keep most of the team together from the 2016 grand final and they should be even hungrier after falling at the final hurdle last year.