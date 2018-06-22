They are back, and still Mental as Anything

GREEDY FIRST: Greedy Smith (front) leads the way on keyboards and vocals with the new Mental As Anything line-up.

GREEDY FIRST: Greedy Smith (front) leads the way on keyboards and vocals with the new Mental As Anything line-up. Contributed

MENTAL As Anything's music is characterised by poppy, accessible and well-crafted melodies and lyrics, and their work showcases an ironic, satirical and self-deprecating sense of humour.

The band formed in Sydney in 1976, initially playing to students at parties, pubs and uni dances, when they caught the attention of new independent Regular Records.

The band sold out 1300 copies in a fortnight in late 1978 of the three track vinyl Mental As Anything Plays At Your Party with one track The Nips Are Getting Bigger.

The band's most popular line-up (which lasted from 1977-1999) was Martin Plaza (Martin Murphy) on vocals and guitar, Reg Mombassa (Chris O'Doherty) on lead guitar and vocals, his brother Peter 'Yoga Dog' O'Doherty on bass guitar and vocals, Wayne de Lisle (David Twohill) on drums and Andrew 'Greedy' Smith on vocals, keyboards and harmonica.

Their original hit songs were generated by Mombassa, O'Doherty, Plaza and Smith, either individually or collectively. They also hit the Australian charts with covers of songs by Roy Orbison, Elvis Presley and Chuck Berry.

All of the early members are visual artists and have had combined studio displays, some have had solo studio displays with Mombassa's artwork also used as designs by the Mambo clothing company.

The majority of the group's record covers, posters and video clips have been designed and created by the band members or their art school contemporaries.

Their current line-up includes Greedy Smith on keyboards and vocals, Jacob Cook on drums and vocals, Peter Gray on bass and vocals, Martin Cilia on guitar and Craig Gordon on guitar and vocals.

A fresh five-track EP release titled Mental as Anything - 5 Track EP and a prime slot on the national Apia Good Times Tour saw the Mentals rocket into the future.

Greedy Smith said Martin is currently off the road, but both are still creating new songs.

"Martin and I have spent our lives competing with songs," he said.

