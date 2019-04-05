Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PREDATORS: A goanna caught on a sensor camera eating a loggerhead turtle egg at Wreck Rock beach, south of Agnes Waters.
PREDATORS: A goanna caught on a sensor camera eating a loggerhead turtle egg at Wreck Rock beach, south of Agnes Waters.
Pets & Animals

These two projects are protecting our turtle populations

5th Apr 2019 12:00 PM | Updated: 2:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FUNDS from the Reef Trust Partnership is propelling two projects aimed at protecting the region's turtle populations.

The Wreck Rock Turtle Monitoring Project run by Turtle Care Volunteers Queensland is aimed at increasing hatching numbers at Wreck Rock Beach.

Volunteers will monitor population information provided to land managers and create response strategies to lessen the impact of threats such as climate and predation.

Project Team Turtle CQ delivered by Fitzroy Basin Association will be carried out along the Capricorn and Curtis coasts and is aimed at encouraging more community volunteers to help collect data on nesting marine turtles along the coasts.

Project data will be used to inform a behaviour change campaign which will help create further on-ground action to protect nesting beaches.

These projects, supported by the Great Barrier Reef Foundation, are two of 25 sharing $1.4million in funds.

environmental awareness great barrier reef foundation reef protection turtle conservation turtle hatchlings turtle nesting wreck rock
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Unconscious woman pulled from water at popular beach

    premium_icon Unconscious woman pulled from water at popular beach

    Breaking THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is preparing to winch a patient who was pulled unconscious from the ocean.

    'I was fearful for my life', surf rage victim tells court

    premium_icon 'I was fearful for my life', surf rage victim tells court

    Crime “I just went limp… I thought I was going to drown"

    Tempting pokie machine glitch lands men in court

    premium_icon Tempting pokie machine glitch lands men in court

    Crime The "great temptation" led to the Casino men facing court

    Bluesfest blames Byron Council for parking fee debacle

    premium_icon Bluesfest blames Byron Council for parking fee debacle

    Business Festival is currently refunding parking fees