These sport fields are so bad, games are often relocated

FIELD OF DREAMS: Ballina Council has applied for $145,000 in funding to cover $150,000 it would cost to improve the popular Ballina Heights Sports Fields. Rebecca Lollback

IN A move guaranteed to please sports clubs, Ballina Shire Council has applied for funding to improve its sport fields.

The council has applied for $145,000 to cover $150,000 it would cost to improve the popular Ballina Heights Sports Fields in time for the 2020 season.

It is understood the council will seek funding for this project through the NSW State Government's Strong Country Communities Fund - Round Three.

The council said outcomes of that program should be known this calendar year and they feel they have a "reasonable chance," of having the funding approved.

The council reported the condition of the fields has deteriorated in recent years to such an extent that sports such as soccer have occasionally relocated.

If funding is approved, $150,000 can be retained in the Community Infrastructure Reserve for other projects.

The council said if the funding application is successful, then project planning can proceed to allow the works to be implemented early in 2020.

In the past, there has been a clash of schedules at the fields as both Little Athletics and the Tintenbar / East Ballina Football Club use the soccer fields.

The athletics season operates October to February so the council aims to install improved drainage during mid-February / early March to ensue grounds are fully operational by the start of the soccer season.

Works to be undertaken to the area to the south of the fields from March onwards to ensure the athletics club has a fully operational site before the commencement of their 2020 season.

While the draft plan identifies improved drainage or possibly a synthetic field as preferred works for these fields, the council noted a synthetic field is expensive.

Its preference is to focus on Crawford Oval fields due to their extremely high level of use and the large participation numbers in the Alstonville Soccer Club.

In response to concerns from the clubs, actions taken include:

Engagement of a national expert in sports fields to examine options to improve these fields (and other council fields)

Minor drainage works have been completed adjacent to the fields

Council has written to the RMS advising they will remove the drainage that is currently blocked under Tamarind Drive, which the council said is causing the retention of water in the locality

Reviewed options for redesign of the area to the south of the fields to allow the athletics club to operate on an area that is not on top of the soccer fields.