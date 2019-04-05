These Rebels have a cause in FNC rugby

HARD YARDS: Bangalow front-rower Dan Hill on the run against Lismore City in FNC rugby union last season.

BANGALOW is hoping an injection of youth and some other fresh faces will help them build for the future in Far North Coast rugby union.

The Rebels have also joined up with Mullumbimby as their second grade and will take the first home game of the season against Lennox Head to Lofts Field, Brunswick Heads, tomorrow.

Five-eighth Benson Lockyer is one of the players of the future and will celebrate his 18th birthday after the game.

New coach Tim Cohen comes in after playing the past two seasons at halfback.

He came to the club having played Shute Shield with Sydney University in the 2000s and should bring plenty of value as coach.

He has named himself on the wing this week but hopes to play less rugby as the season goes on.

"Bangalow is probably at a bit of a turning point this season and we need to stay on top of things so the club doesn't go south,” Cohen said.

"I'll just fill a gap when I can but for me it's more about the younger guys this year and giving them an opportunity.

"Kids like Benson are the reason you coach and he's actually heading to Canada with his NSW Country junior team next weekend.

"We're working well with Mullumbimby, we train with them one night a week and we have a lot of new faces, which is good for some fresh energy.

"Neil Moran has been great on and off the paddock, he's really driving the club as president and where we want to go.”

The Rebels still have plenty of experience in the team in the form of hooker Dan Hill, second-rower Jock Craigie and Moran in the front row.

They have recruited front-rower Nick Jones, who has played in some of the top Wollongbar-Alstonville teams in recent years.

Centres Kye Spence and Aniri Whewell have also landed at the club from Ballina.

Spence has been out of the game for a few years but was a dangerous ball-runner the last time he played.

"He reached out to us a few weeks ago to to see what we were about,” Cohen said.

"He's still young and proving to be a really handy pick-up with the effort he's putting in.”

Kick-off is 3.15pm.

In other games:

Ballina will host SCU at Quays Reserve, Ballina.

Lismore takes on Wollongbar-Alstonville at Lismore Rugby Park.

Casino plays Casuarina at Albert Park, Casino.

Byron Bay travels to Grafton.

Bangalow: 1 Neil Moran, 2 Dan Hill, 3 Nick Jones, 4 Jock Craigie (c), 5 Rob Wightman, 6 John Turagabeci, 7 Josh Johns, 8 Dave Johnson, 9 Rowan Ozols, 10 Benson Lockyer, 11 Jack Bensley, 12 Aniri Whewell, 13 Kye Spence, 14 Tim Cohen, 15 Jed Erickson. Coach: Tim Cohen.

Lennox Head: 1 John Clark, 2 Angus Langfield, 3 Jacob Carter, 4 Callum Jones, 5 Harrison Bungate, 6 Jackson Gardnir, 7 Jack Tyndall, 8 Hayden Blair (c), 9 Abe Goldsmith, 10 Billy Goldsmith, 11 Cooper Wilson, 12 Martin McNamara,, 13 Callum J Jones, 14 Toby Creagh, 15 Sam Fitzgerald. Coach: Paul Fish.

Referee: Kevin Twomey.

Casino: 1 Craig Connolly, 2 Ben Collison, 3 Scott Kenny, 4 Brock Armstrong, 5 Jesse Bowden, 6 Theo Van De Merwe, 7 Elliott Birmingham, 8 Carl Tahatu, 9 Stephen Murchie (c), 10 Nick Armstrong, 11 Nick Benn, 12 Sililo Stavenow, 13 Jake Roberts, 14 Connor Lynes, 15 Harrison Cusack. Coach: Doug Murray.

Casuarina Beach: 1 Robert Beacroft, 2 Dan Heritage (c), 3 Bruce Somerville, 4 Adam Leach, 5 Chris Dowling, 6 Chris Luxton, 7 Ross Colvin, 8 Mitch Planten, 9 Vitori Buatava, 10 Richard White, 11 Louie Pantino, 12 Winiata Barrett, 13 Seb Lamilla, 14 Michael Coates, 15 Kai George. Coach: Mick Hall.

Referee: Dylan Harris.

Ballina: 1 Isaac Pratten, 2 Siaosi Ofalanga, 3 Callum Turner, 4 Jakob O'Connor, 5 Marcus Lees, 6 Luke Kliese, 7 Brad Brown (c), 8 Stan Lolohea, 9 Nick Watson, 10 Grant Knight, 11 Terry Ferguson, 12 Anthony Lolohea, 13 Siua Kolota, 14 Tupou Lolohea, 15 Tom Watson. Coach: Andrew Fraser.

Southern Cross University: 1 Jake Creagh, 2 Pat Kelly, 3 Mitchell Bird, 4 Brad Sneath, 5 Riley Spencer, 6 Isaac Penfold, 7 Kirk Taylor-Brown, 8 Matt Murray, 9 Matt Anderson (c), 10 Will Hawkins, 11 Jake Henry, 12 Murray Wade, 13 Josh Wilson, 14 Michael McMullen, 15 Matt McMullen. Coach: Harry Witt.

Referee: Peter Brown.

Grafton: 1 Jack Anderson, 2 Zac Mason-Gale, 3 Dan Blackman, 4 Nick Collie, 5 Declan Collie, 6 Billy Whalan, 7 Codi Reti, 8 Ed McGrath, 9 Dom Bullock, 10 Adam Smidt, 11 Trevor Walters, 12 Dwayne Duke, 13 Jake Harris, 14 Luke Worthing, 15 Kyle Hancock (c). Coach: Craig Howe.

Byron Bay: 1 Craig Wallace (c), 2 Andrew Teuma, 3 Jordan Elliott, 4 Nathan Baggaley, 5 Phil Hall, 6 George White, 7 Alisdair Hannay, 8 Gregor Hamblin, 9 Jascha Saeck, 10 Pete Gillespie, 11 Olivier Delportau, 12 Owain Roberts, 13 Romey Vassell, 14 James Boozer, 15 Kristian Avotins. Coach: Jeff Watts.

Referee: Peter Campbell.

Lismore: 1 Gavin Tulk, 2 Cameron Bryant, 3 Marcus Ellison, 4 Ben Carroll, 5 Dylan Tulk, 6 Tyler Coveney, 7 Jathan von Bratt, 8 Angus MacDougall, 9 William Fairweather, 10 TBA, 11 Toby Wongkruth, 12 Brenden Williams (c), 13 Cody Johnston, 14 Sam Nilon, 15 Andrew Sky. Coach: Ray Taylor.

Wollongbar-Alstonville: 1 Matthew Wright, 2 Bill Johnston, 3 Lloyd Morgan, 4 Matt Scott, 5 Josh Galbraith, 6 Austin Markwort, 7 Hamish Mould, 8 Nick Pennisi, 9 Louis Hollman, 10 Ben Damen (c), 11 James Vidler, 12 Rory Collings, 13 Josh Damen, 14 Lachlan Thomson, 15 Sam Kerry. Coach: Paul Jeffery.

Referee: Graham Cook.