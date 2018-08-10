'These photos make me want to cry': Deputy mayor

The wood ducks returned to the Castle Dr fig tree last night to find their eggs had been moved.

THERE has been an outpouring of grief for the loss of a 200-year-old fig tree at Lennox Head, and the wildlife that made it their home.

Ballina Shire Council yesterday finished chopping down the iconic tree in Castle Dr, saying it was a public health risk and would have cost ratepayers money because it was damaging nearby homes.

The council has repeatedly said cutting down the tree was a last resort, but there was no other option.

The last steps were completed last night, as the eggs of nesting wood ducks were moved and the final branches taken down.

Protesters have taken to social media overnight to slam the entire process.

Ballina Shire's deputy mayor, posted photos on Facebook of the wood ducks returning to the site.

"The wood ducks returned to the fig tree at dusk to find their home destroyed and nest gone," he wrote.

"These pictures make me want to cry.

"My request that the stump be left for some carving artwork has also been rejected."

Nicole Bryant commented on the photos, saying: "My heart is broken for them (the ducks).

"That picture sums up our council pretty well! I just cannot believe the outright cruelty of Ballina Council.

"Would it really have affected them that badly to have given the ducklings a few weeks... a few bloody weeks! I am so, so disappointed in Ballina Shire Council, they've handled this whole situation so poorly."

In a lengthy post on social media, local resident Lucy Ashley - who has been fighting to save the tree - said she'd learnt some valuable lessons.

"1. Being on the 'right side' of protecting our environment and heritage does not guarantee success... the cards have been increasingly stacked against ordinary people in recent years," she wrote.

"2. If you elect people to local council who don't have the ability to view issues from 360 degrees, they will almost always vote from a position of fear. We need to either find a way of putting better people up for council, better sorting out the wheat from the chaff when voting, or pushing for training for new councillors on better decision making processes.

"3. One lot of home-owners should never be able to hold an entire council and ratepayers to ransom.

"4. Ancient figs bleed and weep at the same time when they are brutally cut. It's a sight you can never un-see.

"5. Public protests are fluid and often dispersed in their energy, and require increasingly large resources and skills if there is any hope of success. The harder it becomes to fight injustice, the better we all need to become as individuals at knowing how to form effective and active groups (this includes people actually willing to put boots on the ground and not just tut-tutting on Facebook). Know your rights. Know how to interact with police. This information is easily available. Be prepared to act or we're all totally f---ed.

"6. Wood ducks tend to nest in the same tree, generation after generation. If you separate the eggs or ducklings from the parents (as was done today) there is a slim chance the eggs will hatch and the ducklings survive. And what of the parents tonight who cannot find either their home or their nest??? I've just seen photos of them arriving back at dusk to nothing. It's enough to make you weep an ocean of tears.

"7. There are some absolutely bloody amazing and wonderful people in our local community that you meet under the strangest circumstances.

"8. My faith in the good side of policing remains intact."