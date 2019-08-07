'These nongs': Adani pole protesters slammed

Frontline Action on Coal protesters outside Member for Dawson George Christensen's office on June 20, 2018, as part of a nationwide movement pushing for no new coal mining.

Frontline Action on Coal protesters outside Member for Dawson George Christensen's office on June 20, 2018, as part of a nationwide movement pushing for no new coal mining. Madura McCormack

MACKAY community leaders have condemned the anti-Adani activists reportedly protesting at the Carmichael mine site today, after images were released by Adani showing at least two people suspended from 9m poles.

Frontline Action on Coal activists said they were "immobilising 17 machines" and called on others to "join us on the frontlines" to block the project.

"With work begun and 450 hectares of habitat due to be cleared, we are calling on everyone to come up to the frontline as soon as possible and stand between Adani and climate disaster," the group posted on Facebook.

"We can stop this mine, but we need your help!

"To save us all from climate disaster, the time to act is now."

Dawson MP George Christensen slammed the "extreme green activists" for disrupting Adani's work site.

"If these nongs want to protest government decision, come to my office or to Parliament and do it," Mr Christensen wrote on social media.

Resource Industry Network said the protesters' actions were impacting local businesses.

ACTIVISTS CALL FOR HELP: Protesters at Adani's Carmichael mine site. Frontline Action on Coal

"This project has all the necessary approvals to carry out works," it said.

"We respect the right to protest and have debate on the issue, but not at the expense of hard-working businesses who contribute to the region and communities they operate in, and simply want to provide for their families."

The Queensland Police Service confirmed officers were on their way to the protest action.

It said a team was being sent from Bowen, which is a 6.5 hour drive away to the Adani mine site.

"Our Queensland contractors are still waiting to start legal and approved work on our Carmichael mine site this morning because two people have decided that their opinion matters more than the law and the right of Queenslanders to make a living," Adani said in a Facebook statement.

The Adani protest follows a week-long campaign of bombardment against Mackay business GHD for its links to the Carmichael mine by Mackay Conservation Group.

There have also been extensive protests that have shut down streets in Brisbane the past few weeks.