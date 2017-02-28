These chicks are cooking up a creative crafty storm

Lismore Country Women's Association members taking part in a handicraft and cookery competition show off their aprons entered in the display category.. L-R Maureen Murray, Bev Payne, Robyn Stewart, Annie Law, Dayla Mills and Larraine Wallace.

WHEN it comes to handicrafts and cookery, the good ladies of the Country Women's Association are a benchmark many aspire to reaching.

Now keen cooks and craftspeople can indulge in their love of all cakes, aprons and crafts made with love - and cheer on their local CWA gals - at a handicraft and cookery competition on March 2 at the Goonellabah Workers Sports Club, 202 Oliver Ave.

Looking at their handiwork, it's clear these hard-working women have their heart and soul into their creations.

Aprons range from those with beautiful hand beading and embroidery through to versions made from vibrant tea-towels and examples which could be worn out to dinner, let alone cooking the entrees.

Lismore CWA branch handicrafts officer, Robyn Stewart said members were very excited about the competition and display.

"We have 17 branches coming together on the day,” she said.

"Last time we had well over 100 entries.”

Ladies interested in becoming involved in the CWA are welcome to make contact fncgroupcwa@gmail.com or call 02 6665 3146.