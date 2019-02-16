These are the names of Aussie women killed in 2018

PRODUCERS of the music video for new song Another Woman Gone invited members of the Northern Rivers Community to write down the names of some of the 67 women killed in Australia in 2018 due to gendered violence.

Volunteers held signs with the names of the women killed last year: Beverly Quinn, Fatima Batool, Radmila Stefanovic, Laa Chol, Sally Rothe, Kerrie Keath, Margaret Indich, Toyah Cordingley, Qi Yu, Bette Schulz, Mary Freeman, Hahima Yusuf, Eurydice Dixon, Mara Harvey, Larissa Bielby, Katherine Daley, Emily Miller, Kristina Kalnic, Dawn Butterworth, Nicole Cartwright, Pamela Corless, Debbie Combanngo, Marija Karovska, Gail Winner, Cecilia Haddad, Karen Ashcroft, Gayle Potter, Julie Cooper, Cynda Miles, Samantha Fraser, Nicole Wetzler, Amanda Harris, Cara Hales, Katrina Miles, Teah Luckwell, Michelle Peterson, Amelia Blake, Jan Garrett, Simone Fraser, Rhonda Daniel, Antonia Tatchell, Jacqueline Francis, Nancy Barclay, Dannyll Goodsell, Michelle Foster, Erana Nahu, Kristie Powell, Kym Taylor, Maddison Parrott, Carolina Willis, Edith McKrill, Kay Dix, Bella Peterson, Eden Kennett and some who could not be named due to cultural reasons.

If you think that list is too long to read, remember how long will it take their families and friends to recover from the unnecessary pain caused to them.

Another Woman Gone was launched on YouTube this week and it will be available to buy on iTunes soon. All proceeds will be sent to women's shelters around the country.

The song was recorded at Rocking Horse Studios in the Byron Shire.

Solo artist in the recording were Ilona Harker, Kodi Twiner (Ladyslug), Aine Tyrrell, Sian Evans (Jayne Welch), Cara Robinson (Hat Fitz and Cara) and Ash Constance (Rambling Ash).

The Northern Rivers Folk Choir and Raise the Roof Choir also participated in the project.

The music was arranged by Peter Lehner from the 1954 Odetta song Another Man Done Gone.

Studio engineer and production by Nicholas Wilson and producer was Ilona Harker.

Mastered by Pete Robinson at Motiv Music, Byron Bay.

The music video was filmed by Grace Holt at SAE studios, Byron Bay.