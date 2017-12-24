These 11 local waterholes aren't a secret anymore

A WEBSITE and Facebook page promoting various swimming holes around Australia has identified 11 spots on the Northern Rivers.

Wild Swimming Australia says its aim is to make it "easy to find awesome places to swim in the outdoors”.

The project was set up by photographer Andy Lewis and trainee therapist Rachel Lewis.

"We also hope that people will be inspired by what these places have to offer and want to protect and regenerate their local rivers, lakes and oceans,” they explain on their website.

But should all of these waterholes be publicly promoted? Councils in the region actively discourage people from swimming at many of these locations.

These are the sites being advertised on the Wild Swimming Australia website and Facebook page, which has more than 4000 followers, along with the descriptions found on the website.

LISMORE AREA

Tehuti Falls: This swimming hole is on private land and by crossing this land in order to swim here you may risk prosecution. Also, Terania Creek is an extremely sensitive ecosystem, home to the endangered Fleay's Barred Frog, in addition to may other kinds of wildlife. It is extremely important NOT TO WEAR SUNSCREEN OR BUGSPRAY when swimming in any part of Terania Creek, or indeed in any other swimming hole or ocean.

Bexhill Quarry: The water here is ph3.8 which is close to Lake McKenzie on Fraser Island at ph4.2 (at its lowest) but the water is said to also contain a large amount of heavy metal which could be harmful to you. We're still in the process of researching this location.

BYRON SHIRE

Tyagarah Lake: A must-do on a visit to the Byron Bay area, this tea tree stained lake offers plenty of space for longer swims. The tea tree oil dropped into the lake from the surrounding forest gives the water a dark colour and is rumoured to be great for your skin. There's a path which lets you cruise the circumference of the lake. Once you've chosen your spot, settle down on the bank with a picnic and enjoy and afternoon of lazy dips. Tyagarah Tea Tree Lake is on Black Rock Rd. When driving down the road you will see a single track path on your left that leads to the waterhole.

Minyon Falls: We're still in the process of researching this location. Can you help? If you have been here and would like to share what you know we'd love for you to fill out our swimming hole location information template and email it back to us at info@wildswimmingaustralia.com

Ti Tree (Taylor's Lake): We're still in the process of researching this location.

RICHMOND VALLEY

Rileys Hill Quarry: Riley's Hill, between Evans Head and Ballina. Possibly fenced off Rileys Hill Quarry Closure. A beautiful big pool in an old quarry where stone was dug to make the sea defences at Ballina. This is an ideal quick detour off the Pacific Highway to cool down on a long journey, without wasting any time. Despite being so close to the main road, once you are at Rileys Hill Quarry all you can see is bush, making this a genuinely peaceful and relaxing stop-off and a whole lot more fun than a coke and a packet of chips while you inhale petrol fumes at the servo. There is a grassy but boggy open area on one side and tree-topped cliffs on the other. There may be quite a few mozzies around at dusk due to the damp ground so cover up or jump straight in the water! People jump from the cliffs and there are deep areas of water but also some shallower places so be sure to check thoroughly before jumping. How To Get There: This is a very easily accessible spot just off the Pacific Highway between Evans Head and Ballina. Turn off the Pacific Highway at Broadwater towards Riley's Hill. After passing through the very small town of Riley's Hill you will see the sewage works on your left. Park on the grassy verge here and climb the railings to the right of the entrance. This is crown land and so is open to the public despite the discouraging signage. The path takes you down over an open, grassy area and after 100m you will come to the old quarry where you can swim.

BALLINA SHIRE

Killen Falls: Tintenbar - between Byron Bay and Ballina. Killen Falls is a large swimming hole on Emigrant Creek with a 10m waterfall at one end. There are some deep sections and many submerged rocks and shallower areas. The rock has been eroded significantly behind the waterfall forming an impressive cave and it is possible to sit back well behind the falls in the shade and without getting wet. The caves are higher around another part of the swimming hole and provide scope for a bit of bouldering. Despite being so close to main roads and surrounded by a deceptively well-manicured estate, when you are down at the swimming hole there you are surrounded by nature and feel as if you could be in the middle of the bush, indeed this is one of the remaining stands of intact Big Scrub rainforest in this area. How To Get There: Take the Pacific Highway (north from Ballina, south from Byron Bay) and when you hit Newrybar turn on to Brooklet Rd. After about 2km turn left of to Friday Hut Rd and then turn left again onto Killen Falls Rd. After 5km turn left again onto Killen Falls Drive and follow it all the way down to the parking at the end. Park here and follow the trail which takes you to the top of the falls. You can walk across the top of the falls to look down on the swimming hole below from the meadow on the other side, however in order to access the water you will need to turn off the main track up to the waterfall just as the path curves towards the top of the falls. There is another trail, accessed by jumping the fence, which leads down to the swimming hole.

Dalwood Falls: We're still in the process of researching this location.

Marom Falls: This swimming hole is on private property. We're still in the process of researching this location.

Lake Ainsworth: Despite being one of the most popular swimming spots on the Northern Rivers, the Wild Swimming Australia website says they are "still researching” the location. Lake Ainsworth, at Lennox Head, is a tea-tree lake surrounded by grassy picnic spots and located close to a beach which is patrolled at certain times of the year.

KYOGLE AREA

Hanging Rock Falls: Hanging Rock Falls unloads into very large swimming hole which is seven and a half metres deep in parts. The falls tumble over the rocks which are used to access the swimming hole. There is a rope swing from high up on the cliffs and a fallen log from which it is possible to jump (with care!), as well as a smaller jump from the rocks for kids and those with less of an adrenaline requirement. The pool is well known and popular with backpackers and can get busy on hot days.