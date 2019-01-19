There's speed to burn at Lismore

CONTENDER: New South Wales star Adam Clarke will look for a repeat victory in the Queensland Speedcar Championship at Lismore Speedway.

CONTENDER: New South Wales star Adam Clarke will look for a repeat victory in the Queensland Speedcar Championship at Lismore Speedway. Tony Powell

OPEN-WHEEL car racing will take centre stage tonight at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway.

The meeting will be highlighted by the Queensland Speedcar Championship, presented by Lismore Nissan, and the annual 100-lap Australian Wingless Sprintcar Grand Prix.

Support racing on the program will be events for street stocks, production sedans, junior sedans and modlites.

It is the first time the Queensland Speedcar Championship, which was first run in 1946, has been run outside its home state.

Queensland's Troy Ware will defend the trophy against a field that includes some of the best speedcar drivers in Australia.

The four-time Australian champion and Grand Prix winner Adam Clarke will look to repeat his 2013 success but he faces tough opposition headed by current Australian champion Kaidon Brown and former national titleholder Nathan Smee.

Smee took out the Queensland title in 2017.

"It's going to be tough, that's for sure, but our team knows what we have to do to win and I'm very keen to regain the championship,” Clarke said.

In recent years Clarke has raced a super-quick American-designed factory-built Spike chassis/high horsepower Esslinger engine speedcar for the Polar Ice Team owned by Queenslander Jack Berry.

The team always tracks the best race equipment, so Clarke comes into strong calculations.

Tonight will also feature the fifth running of the Australian Wingless Sprintcar Grand Prix over the 100-lap marathon distance.

Since its inauguration in 2015, this race has grown in status and is now a recognised annual event on the Wingless Sprintcar east coast calendar.

David Eggins will put his GP title on the line and qualifying heats will be vital for drivers chasing a favourable starting position on the grid for the gruelling event.

Tyre wear and the forecast hot weather will also play a role in the endurance race.

The in-form Jacob Jolley is a strong contender, while also entered is Natasha Herne, daughter of former multi Australian V8 Dirt Modified champion and Lismore icon Stuart Herne.

Gates open at 4pm and racing starts at 5.30pm.