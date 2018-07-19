There's something in the water on the North Coast

Surfing Far North Coast is taking a team of over 30 kids to the State Surfing Titles in Coffs Harbour this weekend.

Surfing Far North Coast is taking a team of over 30 kids to the State Surfing Titles in Coffs Harbour this weekend. Samantha Poate

A WAVE of fresh, young talent has broken onto the North Coast's surfing scene.

Skullycandy Oz Grom Open:

More than 30 Far North Coast locals aged 14 to 18 will be competing in Coffs Harbour at the state titles from tomorrow, and Berenice Roberts, the treasurer of Surfing Far North Coast, has called it the best pool of young talent yet.

"The range of talent along the whole coast is incredible, and it's got to be the strongest team there for sure,” Ms Roberts said.

"I don't know what we put in the water here but we just seem to breed amazing, talented surfers.”

Nyxie Ryan from Lennox Head took out last weekend's Skullcandy Oz Grom Open Junior Title, and will be competing again at the State titles this weekend.

"I went out for my 16s heat first and came second, so I wasn't annoyed with that result but I just wanted to do a bit better,” she said.

"When I had my pro junior finals, I had nothing to lose so I thought I'd go out there and smash it.”

The 15-year-old has been surfing for just over four years, and has taken to the sport like a duck to water.

"I've already been bitten by a shark, so it's alright,” Nyxie said.

"I just love surfing because you feel free.”

The State Titles will run for five days, with 250 to 300 surfers from eight NSW regions vying for the title.

"I just want to have fun and hopefully get good waves,” Nyxie said about her competition.

"It's going to be really hard all the girls are ripping, no heat is an easy heat so it is going to be tough,” Nyxie said.

"I will play it heat by heat and see what happens.”

All eyes will be on Nyxie as she goes for another title this weekend.

"She is a champion. She has been a member of All Girls Boardriders and Li-Ba Boardriders for a number of years,” Ms Roberts said.

"She is just very agile, moves amazingly well and she just lives and breathes it and that reminds me of Layne Beachley when she was younger.”

Regional Director for Surfing Far North Coast Cameron Lindsay said he hopes to encourage more kids to take up surfing.

"Surfing is a very popular sport and obviously we want to grow it. We want kids to get off the couch and get out into the water,” Mr Lindsay said.

"This is a great sport, it is outdoors and it is relatively cheap.”