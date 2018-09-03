Menu
A motorbike rider has died after a crash on the intersection of Ballina Rd and the Bruxner Hwy at Alstonville.
'There's so much wrong with that intersection'

Liana Turner
3rd Sep 2018 12:00 AM
AN ALSTONVILLE resident who used to work in the road building industry has backed calls for changes to a notorious intersection of the Bruxner Highway.

Nick Jones said it was important for those designing any prospective upgrade to the Ballina Rd junction to understand the suite of factors making it unsafe.

"There's so much wrong with that intersection,” he said.

Mr Jones said the crest was too close to Ballina Rd to be safe.

He said the sharp turn for traffic exiting the Bruxner Highway and turning left onto Ballina Rd should include a 40km/h speed limit and a warning sign for the sharp turn.

He said the visibility and complexity of the junction were problematic.

"It's the visibility but it's also the mechanics,” Mr Jones said. "It's been totally designed wrong.”

Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin has announced Roads Minister Melinda Pavey had accepted his invitation to visit the site, on the eastern end of the Alstonville Bypass.

Mr Jones said while it was positive to see attention on the deadly section of road, he wasn't convinced this would be the solution.

"The minister doesn't build roads,” he said.

"They're going to look at what they're told to see.

"All they do is make a decision and sign the paper.”

He said it was vital for those working in road construction to be heavily involved in the process.

"What it needs is someone who works in those jobs,” Mr Jones said. "That's the only way they're going to see the problem.

"People around here have just had a gutful.”

Ballina MP Tamara Smith held a meeting with the Local Traffic Committee including extra delegates from Ballina Shire Council.

This followed the death of a motorcyclist on the bypass near Ballina Rd on August 20.

Ms Smith said they would meet again in a month's time after Roads and Maritime Services staff complete a traffic count and safety audit.

