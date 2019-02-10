There's life in the old legs yet

OLD HAND: Mick Warburton finds some runs behind point while batting for Tintenbar-East Ballina in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket.

OLD HAND: Mick Warburton finds some runs behind point while batting for Tintenbar-East Ballina in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket. Mitchell Craig

AGEING opening batsman Mick Warburton top-scored with 72 for Tintenbar-East Ballina against Marist Brothers in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina, on Saturday.

It was a timely innings from the 42-year-old with the 'Bar third on the ladder, however they could drop as low as sixth after this round depending on other results.

The crafty left-hander spent three hours at the crease to help his team to a competitive total of 274 after captain Nathan Hoey had won the toss.

Hoey looked in great form early and put the foot down when he dispatched Brothers spinner Daniel Hamshaw for a six and two fours in one over.

Hamshaw got his man later in the over with Hoey dismissed on 49, prompting an exchange of words between the pair on his way off.

Brothers bowlers Henry Harris, James Fennamore and Stuart Rose took three wickets each in the absence of opening bowler Brendan Mitchell, who is battling an on-going shoulder injury.

Returning all-rounder Kaleb Auld made a one-off appearance to help ease the burden and bowled 13 overs.

He has been playing with the Gold Coast Dolphins in the Queensland Premier League and should be back there this weekend.

Rose took the key wicket of Warburton after dismissing his opening partner Abe Crawford for 36.

All-rounder Hamish McClintock (34) kept the scoreboard ticking over in the middle order and wicketkeeper-batsman Stuart Johnstone chipped in with 24.

REMAINING GAMES

Draw for the remaining two rounds in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket:

February 23, March 2:

Marist Brothers v Murwillumbah at Oakes Oval, Lismore

Pottsville v Alstonville at Seabreeze Oval, Pottsville

Cudgen v Ballina Bears at Reg Dalton Oval, Kingscliff

Casino Cavaliers v Tintenbar-East Ballina at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino

Bye: Lennox Head

March 9 and 16:

Pottsville v Cudgen at Seabreeze Oval, Pottsville

Alstonville v Casino Cavaliers at Hill Park Oval, Wollongbar

Murwillumbah v Lennox Head at Rabjones Oval, Murwillumbah

Ballina Bears v Marist Brothers at Fripp Oval, Ballina

Bye: Tintenbar-

East Ballina

Semi-finals

on March 23-24

Final

on March 30-31