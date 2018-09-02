There's always next season for Brothers

RIGHT: Michael Gahan pitching for Marist Brothers in Far North Coast Major League baseball.

BROTHERS fought hard to secure a win in their last game of the Far North Coast Major League baseball season but fell just short in an 8-7 loss to Redbirds on Saturday.

In contrast, Workers took an easy win heading into the play-offs, accounting for Norths 13-1 over seven innings.

Brothers were first to put runs on the board at the top of the second innings. Luke Sharpe and Nathan Bezrouchko hit singles and two fielder's choice plays gave them a 2-0 lead.

Redbirds hit back in the same innings with four runs from singles to Bronson McNiff and Dan Prentice and doubles to Michael Munro and Josh Dennis.

Both teams struggled to get on top for the rest of the game.

Brothers scored one in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings with Redbirds responding with one in each of the third, sixth, seventh and eighth to give them an 8-5 lead.

Brothers fought hard with two runs in the ninth but it wasn't enough to send Redbirds back in to finish the innings.

Jake Youngberry scored the two from a home run before Redbirds' defence shut them down.

Michael Gahan started on the mound for Brothers. He threw four innings, allowing eight hits, five runs and nine strike-outs.

Robbie Pruess pitched for Redbirds, going five innings, allowing seven hits, five runs and four strike-outs.

In a preview of the preliminary final series this week, Workers dominated a depleted Norths in their 13-1 win in just over an hour-and-a-half.

Workers put six runs across the plate in the first innings, another three in the second and four in the sixth.

They held Norths to just a single run in the second inning.s.

Jason Bromell went two-from-three with the bat, notching the only RBI for Norths.

Dan Clark went three-from-four for Workers, including a double, with three hits, two runs and two RBIs.

The first game in the best-of-three Major League preliminary final series between Workers and Norths will be played at Albert Park, Lismore, on Friday starting at 6.30pm.