Police caught a man speeding while his licence had been suspended.

A MAN disqualified from driving for five years has been caught by police driving again.

On Sunday morning police saw a vehicle driving well over the speed limit in North Lismore.

Police stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver, a 35 year old Jiggi man.

Checks revealed that his drivers licence was disqualified until July 2022.

The man was issued a court attendance notice.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court in March. #LismoreCrime