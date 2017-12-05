Menu
There's a new foodies' event in town

Samantha Poate
by

A NEW weekly foodies event is heading to the Byron Bay Brewery every Tuesday night this summer, and the first one is on tonight.

Food Truck Tuesdays will host different vendors each week to offer locals their savoury favourites and decadent desserts.

From 5pm they can grab a bite to eat and claim a table before they can join Hit That Hit crew for Musical Bingo in the beer garden from 7:30pm.

The Musical Bingo team are happy to be back in the Bay dropping beats with everyone's favourite musical game.

Lismore Northern Star
