There's a new deputy mayor in town

RICHMOND Valley Council has elected Councillor Steve Morrissey as the new deputy mayor for the next 12 months.

Cr Morrissey replaces Cr Daniel Simpson, who did not re-contest the role.

Cr Morrissey is a qualified butcher, as well as Vice President of the Jumbunna Early Childhood Intervention Centre.

Speaking after the vote, Cr Morrissey said it was an honour and a privilege to be elected to the role.

He said he would work closely with Mayor Robert Mustow to maintain stability and harmony within the Council.

Cr Morrissey was first elected on Richmond Valley Council in 2008.

Cr Mustow thanked Cr Simpson for his commitment and support over the previous year.