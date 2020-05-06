‘There is nothing soft about this game’

BATTER UP: In 2010 she batted for the Camira Amigos, now Far North Coast Softball coach and player Kayleen Shailes is hoping people of all ages will consider the sport when the season resumes. Photo: Brad Cooper.

THE 2020 softball season may have come to an early close, but for those who live, breathe and dream the sport, like Kayleen Shailes, the game remains a dominant force.

The respected coach, elite player and mum of Aussie Steeler Nick Shailes has spent decades on the diamond.

Now she’s keen to encourage more youngsters to consider picking up a ball, a bat and a glove when the current pandemic is under control and sports once again regain their rightful place in the community.

“There’s nothing soft about this game,” Shailes said.

“Softball is very exciting, it has a lot to offer players as there’s so many different skills needed depending on your position.”

Shailes said the team sport offered a great deal of variety for those who like the camaraderie of the dugout as well as the opportunity to use individual ability to help your teammates.

“There’s the thinking side in making the plays, batting skills are tactical because softball is not simply a crash-bang kind of sport,” she said.

“With pitching and fielding you need to be fairly mobile usually, different spots need more mobility, catchers behind the batters are calling the play to the pitcher through hand signals.”

After what she said was “an abrupt” end to the season which was faced by every other sporting code at the time, Shailes said she hopes softball is going through another upswing of popularity.

“Over the last couple of years we are trying to increase our numbers and build up teams again,” she said.

“The game offers so many opportunities, for example my son Nick played for Australia, is living in Canada and playing the game at an international level and we have had some juniors recently go away to Sydney to the Country Cup to play at that higher level and really enjoy it.

“Being able to help kids through coaching is fantastic, I love helping them to develop skills and enjoy the game.”