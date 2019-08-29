There is a Slim chance this won't get your feet tapping

TICKETS ON SALE: You can book your seat at the Ballina Country Music Festival's only ticketed event, the Travellin' Still -- Songs of Slim Dusty, to be held at the Cherry Street Sports Club on November 2.

TICKETS ON SALE: You can book your seat at the Ballina Country Music Festival's only ticketed event, the Travellin' Still -- Songs of Slim Dusty, to be held at the Cherry Street Sports Club on November 2. LEEROY TODD

TICKETS are on sale for the only ticketed event at this year's Ballina Country Music Festival, the Travellin' Still Slim Dusty tribute show.

The show will be held on November 2 at the Cherry Street Sports Club, starting at 6.30pm.

The three-day festival will kick off on Friday, November 1, with the other performances over the weekend free of charge.

The Travellin' Still show features musicians who worked in Slim Dusty's band.

When Slim Dusty's Travelling Country Band played their last full show with Slim in 2002, the band members went their separate ways.

But fast-forward to 2016 at the Slim Dusty Music Festival in Kempsey, and they found themselves on-stage together for the first time in years.

And they said it felt like only yesterday as the old songs, friendships and memories came flooding back.

With the approval of Slim's family, Rod Coe, Mike Kerin, Jeff Mercer and Peter Denahy decided to take the show on the road.

Bass player Rod was Slim's long-time producer, Mike spent 25 years as the fiddle player in Slim's band, Jeff played lead guitar for Slim, Doug was Slim's drummer and Pete was Slim's last band member who played as a musician and support artist.

Tickets to the Ballina show are available online at trybooking.com/BEYAC.