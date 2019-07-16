'There are no expectations': Blues embrace the underdog tag

UNDERDOGS: The NSW Blues after its 5-2 win over ACT at the Australian Under-21 hockey championships. Cooper Stahl is third from left in the front row.

UNDERDOGS: The NSW Blues after its 5-2 win over ACT at the Australian Under-21 hockey championships. Cooper Stahl is third from left in the front row. Mitchell Craig

THERE will be a Far North Coast flavour when NSW Blue play Queensland for fifth place in the Australian Under-21 men's hockey championships today.

Cooper Stahl captained the second NSW team this week while Tyler Arundell and Luca Brown represented Queensland.

The trio played for different clubs on the FNC growing up and are all now playing for Labrador on the Gold Coast.

Stahl opted to stay in NSW colours for the tournament and has enjoyed a leadership role in a young team who have embraced the underdog tag.

"We use it as a positive, there are no expectations on us and we can go out and play our own brand of hockey,” Stahl said.

"I think we've done that and we've matched it with some of the best teams here, it was just unfortunate that a few results didn't go our way.

"It's a big jump out of under-18s to here and I think the boys in this team have handled it really well.”

The Blues beat ACT 5-2 yesterday, with Aden Smith scoring two goals while Queensland had a 4-2 win over Tasmania.

"I didn't jump ship with those boys, I've never thought of myself being a Queenslander,” Stahl said.

"Fifth would be a great result for us and it would show that we're not just here to make up the numbers.

"We want to be a competitive side and anyone in this carnival can make the Australian side, it doesn't matter what team you're in.”

"This is my last year (in Under-21s), we only had one turf here last year so it's unbelievable to have a national tournament at home.”