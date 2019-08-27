There are many inspiring country women. Here's five of them

The women listed here are wonderful in many ways.

Whether it's creating awareness about domestic violence (while having a beer), helping the homeless or saving the wetlands

Most importantly they influence the lives of others and inspire purpose and passion

They all live or work in the Richmond Valley.

They are country women making where we live a better place.

Let us know if you agree or if there is someone important we have missed.

We have chosen 20 women- here are five of them

AINSLEY CARPENTER

Australian Society of Beer Drinking Ladies and friends at the Casino Craft Beer and Cider Festival at the Clydesdale Steakhouse with Ainsley Carpenter in the centre. Susanna Freymark

AINSLEY Carpenter not only works at Achieve Australia in Casino helping others achieve their best, she promotes a cause close to her heart.

She started the Australian Society of Beer Drinking Ladies to raise awareness of the White Ribbon cause.

"Unlike the name suggests we aren't a group of ladies who like beer (that's just an added bonus),” Ainsley said.

"The society is about being noticed in the community and starting the conversation that is too often left unspoken.”

Having experienced family violence herself, she wants awareness about the one in three Australian women who have experienced physical or sexual violence to be raised - and that figure changed for the better.

BIANCA BOWMAN MACDONALD

Our Two Hands Bianca and James Macdonald at the fundraiser for Tabulam fire at the Casino Golf Club which raised $10,000. Susanna Freymark

WHEN Bianca Bowman MacDonald moved to Casino seven years ago, she had a passion to be part of a solution for those less advantaged, vulnerable and in crisis.

With her husband James MacDonald, they created Our Two Hands, work she describes as her "calling”.

She said she was lucky to find a job at Momentum Collective, also known as the Casino Neighbourhood Centre, to further her passion for community involvement.

Our Two Hands helps homeless people with clothes, food, water - whatever they need.

The organisation has gone to great lengths to help those affected by the Tabulam fires.

Bianca doesn't shy away from what needs to be done to help the disadvantaged.

Her vision is for Our Two Hands is to have a safe house in Casino, an emergency accommodation facility, a community kindness and anti bullying program for disadvantaged youth and offer a fully mobile service with a custom trailer and towing vehicle decked out as a fully equipped pantry on one side and a mobile cookery on the other.

CHERIE HOLDSWORTH

Cherie Holdsworth and Beef Week president Frank McKey at the Richmond Valley Business Awards. Susanna Freymark

CHERIE Holdsworth is known for being particular with her work and makes sure all the dots and crosses are matched up which in turn makes sure the event goes off without any hiccups.

This skill was important when Cherie stepped up to help with the coordination of Beef Week at a time when it needed a new injection of life.

She started at Beef Week as an administration officer and learnt everything about the event and went onto being the event manager, followed by an offer to work with Richmond Valley Council.

In her role as the Economic Development coordinator in council she supports businesses within the Richmond Valley and encourages growth.

Her calm and methodical work approach sees her achieve results and respect from her work colleagues.

Cherie was previously heavily involved as a committee member for the Northern Rivers Sporting Shooters Association of Australia.

JILL LYONS

Councillor Jill Lyons at the new amphitheatre in Casino. Jacqueline Munro

JILL Lyons is passionate about the environment.

She moved from the Blue Mountains and Adelaide to Casino, 20 years ago.

The Richmond Valley Councillor is a qualified child worker, but it is the natural world that is her calling.

She is an active member of the Casino Environment Centre, Jabiru Geneebeinga Wetland Restoration Group and Richmond River Rescue Inc.

She lives by the motto of being "a fair voice for the community”.

She wants to work towards a more sustainable and environmentally-friendly council, one which actively promotes this throughout the entire Richmond Valley.

SHIRLEY WHEATLEY

Former Richmond Valley mayor Ernie Bennett, former deputy mayor Shirley Wheatley, former mayor Col Sulivan and former mayor Charlie Cox at the Casino saleyards (NRLX) Susanna Freymark

SHIRLEY Wheatley said she bought a "woman's touch” to her role as councillor for 21 years, with four of those years where she was the only female councillor in Richmond Valley

Living in Casino and now in her 80s, Shirley said, "when you get it right for women, you get it right for everyone.”

She gave an example of guttering on the roads in town. Mothers with strollers struggled to cross the road.

"Once it helped mothers with babies cross the road, it made it easier for the footballer with a knee injury,” she said.

Currently she is Patron for the Quota Club and is involved in the Richmond Lodge Fund-raising committee, Casino and District Gardening Club and the Orchid Club. Shirley has been a marriage celebrant for 30 years.

