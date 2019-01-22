Menu
MP Thomas George and Nationals candidate for Lismore Austin Curtin welcome the new Canine Court Companion dogs to Lismore Courthouse. The dogs and their handlers are part of a NSW Government trial to reduce the anxiety and stress facing people going through the court system. Marc Stapelberg
Therapy dogs 'repawt' for duty at court

JASMINE BURKE
21st Jan 2019 11:00 PM
KEEP calm and pat the dog is the idea behind a new program to reduce the anxiety of vulnerable people attending Lismore Courthouse.

Off the back of a successful trial at Manly Courthouse, Lismore is the first regional court to welcome six therapy dogs as part of the Pets As Therapy program - beneficial for victims, witnesses and even court professionals.

Lismore MP Thomas George and Nationals candidate for Lismore Austin Curtin announced the beginning of the trial yesterday and said Guide Dogs NSW had trained the labradors that would attend court on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays to comfort anyone in distress.

"The pilot program received unanimous support with victims of crime, court staff, stakeholders and police among those who said they felt more relaxed after patting and chatting to the dogs,” Mr Curtin said.

Mr George said it was a great win for the busy regional courthouse and anyone feeling distressed could approach the dog handler and request time in the foyers, waiting rooms and safe rooms.

Repawting for duty yesterday was Fergus, Frankie, Humphrey, Indi, Sassy and Sebastian, who were all specially selected for their gentle nature and ability to interact with strangers.

Guide Dogs NSW/ACT is best known for providing guide dogs and other mobility aids but has been operating an expanding Pets As Therapy program for more than 30 years.

Coordinator Sam O'Keefe said it the program had already been rolled out to five metropolitan courthouses.

"You can see the tension when you walk into court and you see shoulders drop and a lot of people uplifted when they see the dogs, especially children,” Ms O'Keefe said.

"The dogs bring a nice atmosphere into what is typically a pretty stressful environment.”

Ms O'Keefe said volunteers had been collecting questionnaires filled after the dogs visited courthouses and both court users and professionals had given promising feedback.

"Overall it has been incredibly positive,” she said.

"The vast majority of people really enjoy the dogs being there and it will often change the way their day has gone.

"They could be really distraught and after 15 minutes with the dog they've calmed down and changed their demeanour.”

