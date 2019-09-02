Theo's dad returns to Byron Bay, looking for answers

Missing Belgium backpacker Theo Hayez's father Laurent Hayez has reportedly returned to Byron Bay to look for his son.

A BELGIAN father returned to Byron Bay yesterday, hoping to find answers to the mysterious disappearance of his son, Theo Hayez.

It has been more than three months since the 18-year-old tourist was last seen leaving night club Cheeky Monkeys on Jonson Street.

Theo Hayez's final phone records, obtained by News Corp, show the route he took from Cheeky Monkey's about 11pm until just after 1am the next morning when the last recorded signal came from a tower near Cape Byron lighthouse.

Soon after Theo went missing on May 31, his father Laurent Hayez and mother Vinciane Delforge came to Byron Bay to search for him.

At the time they expressed gratitude to the community and authorities for trying to find their son, but had to return home to Belgium without answers.

The Australian reported Mr Hayez arrived back in Byron on Sunday night and was due to meet with police this week.

"With very few clues as to what has happened to his son, Laurent returned to Australia yesterday in the hope to find answers,” a family friend said.

"This week he will talk with Byron Bay police and appeal to the public for information.”

Police continue to sift through information gathered during their investigation and community groups have continued to search the Byron Bay area for signs of Theo.

A Puma baseball cap, similar to the one worn by Theo when he disappeared, has been sent to Sydney for DNA testing to determine if it was his.

It was found in the Cape Byron area, near where the last 'ping' from his phone was detected at 1.42pm on Saturday June 1.

If you or someone you know has information that can help, please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.