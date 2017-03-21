Theft leads to serious assault on shopkeeper

TWO people have been arrested after a shop attendant was seriously assaulted in Ballina.

Police allege that a 24-year-old Ballina man and a 30-year-old Ballina woman attended a shopping Centre at Ballina on March 19.

Both were involved in some shoplifting offences, Senior Constable Henderson said.

They then allegedly attend a food store where the man stole a large amount of cash from the till, snr cnst Henderson said.

The shop attendant and his 15-year-old young son have seen this happen and followed the man and woman to a nearby park.

The 24-year-old gave the shop owner a small proportion of the money back.

The shop owner then made a citizens arrest on the 24 year old, snr cnst Henderson said.

The 24 year old then allegedly struck the shopkeeper's son in the arm with an object.

This has caused a wound that later required three stitches.

The man and woman then left the area and police were called.

At 2pm on March 20 police attended an address in Wardell where the man and women were arrested.

During a search of the house police found several items suspected of being stolen.

Police will allege that the 30-year-old woman assisted the 24-year-old man change his physical appearance after the incident, went to great lengths to help him avoid police and did nothing to help the victim.

The 24-year-old man was charged with reckless wounding, larceny, possess prohibited weapon and use offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention.

The 30-year-old woman was charged with conceal serious indictable offence, shoplifting and two counts of goods in custody.

Both were bail refused and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.